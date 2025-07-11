Samsung’s AI super-powered Galaxy Z Fold7 has arrived

Where ultra-sleek meets ultra-powerful, unforgettable moments unfold: introducing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. This foldable smartphone brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest device in the brand's Galaxy Z Fold series to date.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra-smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded. And with the brand’s new One UI 8 user interface as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimised for the foldable form factor.

“The Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” says TM Roh, president and acting head of the Device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics.

“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”