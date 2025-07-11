Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Sweat, smile, repeat – science says so!

11 July 2025 - 00:00 By Raina Julies
A look inside the movement issue.
Image: Supplied

Did you know your feet are tiny superheroes, packed with 26 bones, 33 joints and over 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments – all working overtime to carry you through life? Or that just 20 minutes of outdoor movement can boost your energy more than your morning coffee? 

These little nuggets remind us how incredible our bodies are and why movement should be a non-negotiable part of every day. Inside Sport is all about celebrating movement in all its forms, whether sprinting across a field, cycling through city streets or simply dancing around your living room. It’s not about chasing a number on the scale; it’s about boosting your brain, protecting your heart and gaining years of strong, vibrant life.

We dig into the science, culture and business of sports and wellness, unpacking how every step, every pedal, every stretch, adds up to a healthier, happier you. So, whether you’re an elite athlete, a weekend warrior or someone who’s just starting to move more, this magazine is your go-to source for inspiration, expert tips and the latest trends to keep you active — and loving it. 

Keep moving 

Raina Julies 

