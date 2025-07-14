From DJ Tira to Zakes Bantwini, trends with celeb decor guru Lungelo Xaba

How can someone make a small apartment feel more spacious?
What are trends South Africans can try on a budget?
Decorating doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Xaba said he is all about mixing smart choices with personal flair.
For men looking to refresh their spaces, he suggested starting with minimalist decor: think clean lines and neutral tones. Then, inject personality with bold statement art or personalised items such as collectables and photos.
Durban-based interior decorator Lungelo Xaba, the creative force behind Desired Trenz, is marking the significant milestone of 11 years in the business of transforming spaces into stylish sanctuaries.
Known for working with some of South Africa’s most celebrated personalities, including DJ Tira, Zakes Bantwini, Merlon, DJ Bongz and DJ Chynaman, Xaba has carved a niche in the local decor industry with his modern yet accessible approach.
We caught up with the style-savvy decorator for his interior tips, budget-friendly trends and how to make even the tiniest apartment feel like home.
According to Xaba, the trick is to embrace minimalism.
“Get rid of unnecessary items and clutter. Minimalist design always wins,” he said.
“Less is more. It creates a sense of calm and makes your space feel bigger.”
He also recommended working with a light colour palette on your walls and floors, which helps to open up the room visually.
Don’t underestimate the power of a well-placed mirror.
“Mirrors reflect light and create the illusion of more space. They’re simple but powerful.”
What are trends South Africans can try on a budget?
Decorating doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Xaba said he is all about mixing smart choices with personal flair.
For men looking to refresh their spaces, he suggested starting with minimalist decor: think clean lines and neutral tones. Then, inject personality with bold statement art or personalised items such as collectables and photos.
Other easy-on-the-wallet tips?
His go-to advice for making a space truly yours?
“It’s all about balance and functionality meets personality. Don’t be afraid to express yourself.”
