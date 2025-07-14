We chatted with MaBlerh on his experience of the recently aired reality show reunion and what it was like to relive the drama and tension of the show.
‘I am a vessel for the viewers’: MaBlerh on his return to ‘RHOD’
While some fans might call him 'flat', the singer/presenter shares his thoughts on the shocks and classism of 'The Real Housewives of Durban' season 5
Image: Supplied
The highly anticipated reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) season 5 finally aired, and the internet is still abuzz, from Minenhle "Minnie" Ntuli physically assaulting co-star Londie London to host Mthokozisi "MaBlerh" Cele aiming to diverge from the not-so-peaceful reunions in previous seasons.
The reunion sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans and viewers taking to Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. While some praised the host for providing closure and accountability, others were left disappointed, frustrated and wished for him not to return.
"The reunion was flat: no Minnie, no Nonku, no MaBlerh and these ladies decided to bully Precious, mocking her business and laughing, speaking in vernac, knowing she will not hear [understand] them?" tweeted one user.
We chatted with MaBlerh on his experience of the recently aired reality show reunion and what it was like to relive the drama and tension of the show.
When you received the news that you’ll be hosting The Real Housewives of Durban again, what was your reaction?
I was definitely excited. I enjoy doing this show. I looked forward to seeing the ladies, as I only see and interact with them once a year.
You've been staunch about the ladies being held accountable. How did you ensure each of them would be accountable at the reunion?
I am a vessel for the viewers. It is the viewers who are always baying for the ladies to account for their actions and words. I merely facilitate that process by asking relevant questions.
What are your thoughts on what unfurled in season 5 compared to season 4 of RHOD?
Season 5 took me by surprise. I didn't expect the drama to reach the level that it did. I thought the new ladies were going to take some time and settle in. Little did I know.
What shocked you the most this season?
I honestly did not expect the drama between Minnie and Londie to escalate to the level that we saw.
With the pressure that the cast experienced about what they wear, do you think the members embodied the expectations of the show this season?
It is always weird to me when the conversation about classism and opulence creeps up on Real Housewives in South Africa. The whole premise of the show is rooted in glamour and opulence around the world. We tune in to see expensive houses, cars, jewellery, trips, lunches, etc. The clothes are part of that expected opulence.
