The top reasons companies overlook resumes

Have you ever poured your heart and soul into crafting the perfect resume, only to send it off into the void, never to be heard of again? In today's fast-paced, competitive job market, it's frustratingly common for resumes to be ignored by companies, leaving job seekers feeling defeated, demotivated and wondering what they're doing wrong.
Here are five reasons recruitment companies overlook resumes and how to ensure yours stand out:
1. YOUR RESUME ISN'T TAILORED TO FIT THE POSITION
This one's an oldie but goody for applicants — and it's still relevant. Your resume should always be tailored to fit the individual application by rewriting your header to reflect your experience and achievements relevant to the current position.
According to Lisa Hutchinson from Liberty staffing services, a general resume gets passed over often because it can signal to recruiters that you just want a job. whereas the use of keywords that align to your job application can attract reputable companies that might be searching for candidates like you.
2. SPELLING ERROR
Branch manager at Network recruitment Marna Thompson said job seekers need to ensure their CV is error-free as this demonstrates precision and attention to detail to specialist recruiters. It’s vital that job seekers always spellcheck and proofread their CV.
In addition, ensure that you have written the correct abbreviations of specific technical terms — and specify the details of any professional associations to which you belong.
3. IT'S TOO LONG OR TOO SHORT
Candidates can often fall into one of two categories when submitting a resume. It's either way too long or too short.
In this day and age, employers do not have the time to read through CV's much longer than four pages. If a CV has too many pages, the chances are that an employer will only read the first few and then set it aside — often missing important information.
Image: 123RF
Image: 123RF
Rather keep the resume brief and add the details in an interview than miss an opportunity to have an interview at all.
Finally, just because a CV is being submitted online does not mean it should be too brief either. Writing “Finance Manager” and expecting the employer to deduce what roles, responsibilities and tasks were undertaken in this role will not work. Candidates need to expand and explain the tasks and responsibilities undertaken while being employed.
4. MISLEADING INFORMATION
Johana Mukandila of Bona magazine said according to Coburg Banks, before hiring someone, more and more companies are conducting thorough background investigations. On their CV, almost everyone exaggerates their accomplishments from previous jobs, but telling lies could get you into trouble. Many candidates have fallen victim to their own mistakes, with the after CV mistakes being the most frequent:
5. A COMMUNICATIVE COVER LETTER
A cover letter is more than just a formality; it’s your opportunity to communicate directly with a potential employer. It allows you to tell a story, explain why you’re a great fit and express enthusiasm for the role.
Employers value candidates who can write clearly and persuasively and if your cover letter sounds robotic and unpersuasive, you're most likely not to be chosen.
Job seekers tend to write a cover letter according to their strengths and weaknesses and not the requirements of the company. Therefore you need to:
understand the company’s mission, values, and culture;
identify the key skills and qualifications the employer seeks;
avoid generic cover letters; and
tailor your letter to the specific role and company.
jobsearchsa.co.za
