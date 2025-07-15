Lifestyle

Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing

South Africans are big fans of high-end garments. Here are pointers to avoid going broke for expensive waste

15 July 2025 - 10:16
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
KwaZulu-Natal police found counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of R400m at a freight depot at Edwin Swales, south of Durban. These included fake Gucci, Balmain and Louis Vuitton bags, Karl Lagerfeld shoes, jewellery and Le Creuset kitchen ware.
Image: SAPS

For the past few years, South Africa has seen an interest in thrifting and luxury resale.

South Africans have become leaders as top shoppers for expensive clothing. Buyers are hunting for discounts on high-end brands and trendy streetwear labels that break the bank.

While a good find is always exciting, bargains can be less of a blessing and more of a burden when you spot glaring evidence that your new designer gear is counterfeit.

We spoke to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of official luxury reseller Luxity, for his top six signs to prevent going broke buying knock-offs.

PRICE REALISM 

If the item price is substantially lower than that of pieces from the brand’s own stores or on established resale platforms, assume the “saving” comes from skipping authenticity altogether. Check marketplace averages before believing a bargain.

SA leads Africa’s luxury market boom

The continent’s appetite for high-end goods, particularly in SA, remained undiminished, according to the seventh annual state of the luxury market ...
Business
7 months ago

PAPER TRAIL AND GUARANTEES 

A genuine item can trace its life story. Ask for an original till slip, e-receipt, certificate card or online transfer record, then verify dates and store numbers. A clear, no-questions-asked return policy reinforces confidence and evasiveness is a red flag.

BUY FROM PROS

Stick to authorised boutiques and reputable resellers that offer escrow services and maintain storefronts or warehouses. Random Instagram or Facebook sellers using the word “authentic” rarely have the processes (or accountability) to match.

MATERIAL QUALITY

Counterfeiters often nail the look but fail when it comes to the feel. Examine the feel of the leather or canvas with your hands, run your fingers along stitch lines and test hardware weight. Luxury pieces feature dense fabrics, ultra-even stitching and flawlessly plated metals. Anything creaky, light or fraying is suspect.

BRANDING CONSISTENCY

Fonts, letter spacing, logo placement and Pantone shades are governed by strict brand guidelines. Compare with the latest product images on the official site. Misaligned letters, fuzzy printing or slightly “off” colours betray a fake faster than misspelt names.

INDEPENDENT VERIFICATION

When in doubt, pay a certified third-party authenticator or use services that can assist in any authenticity matters. 

