Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing
South Africans are big fans of high-end garments. Here are pointers to avoid going broke for expensive waste
Image: SAPS
For the past few years, South Africa has seen an interest in thrifting and luxury resale.
South Africans have become leaders as top shoppers for expensive clothing. Buyers are hunting for discounts on high-end brands and trendy streetwear labels that break the bank.
While a good find is always exciting, bargains can be less of a blessing and more of a burden when you spot glaring evidence that your new designer gear is counterfeit.
We spoke to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of official luxury reseller Luxity, for his top six signs to prevent going broke buying knock-offs.
PRICE REALISM
If the item price is substantially lower than that of pieces from the brand’s own stores or on established resale platforms, assume the “saving” comes from skipping authenticity altogether. Check marketplace averages before believing a bargain.
SA leads Africa’s luxury market boom
PAPER TRAIL AND GUARANTEES
A genuine item can trace its life story. Ask for an original till slip, e-receipt, certificate card or online transfer record, then verify dates and store numbers. A clear, no-questions-asked return policy reinforces confidence and evasiveness is a red flag.
BUY FROM PROS
Stick to authorised boutiques and reputable resellers that offer escrow services and maintain storefronts or warehouses. Random Instagram or Facebook sellers using the word “authentic” rarely have the processes (or accountability) to match.
MATERIAL QUALITY
Counterfeiters often nail the look but fail when it comes to the feel. Examine the feel of the leather or canvas with your hands, run your fingers along stitch lines and test hardware weight. Luxury pieces feature dense fabrics, ultra-even stitching and flawlessly plated metals. Anything creaky, light or fraying is suspect.
BRANDING CONSISTENCY
Fonts, letter spacing, logo placement and Pantone shades are governed by strict brand guidelines. Compare with the latest product images on the official site. Misaligned letters, fuzzy printing or slightly “off” colours betray a fake faster than misspelt names.
INDEPENDENT VERIFICATION
When in doubt, pay a certified third-party authenticator or use services that can assist in any authenticity matters.
