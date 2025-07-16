Lifestyle

‘Being different is cool’: Lila Moss on becoming first Barbie with diabetes

16 July 2025 - 12:04
Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Moss is the first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes.
Image: Lila Moss

Supermodel Lila Moss is making waves not only on the runway but in toy aisles around the world.

The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack has become the first Barbie doll to visibly represent type 1 diabetes (T1D) as part of a powerful new campaign by Mattel to expand representation through its Barbie Fashionistas line.

“I am proud to use my platform to educate around type 1 diabetes and show that being different is cool. Receiving messages from people who see my patches and feel represented means everything to me. To be able to see Barbie dolls with T1D, and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me wearing her patches, is surreal and special,” said Moss.

Diagnosed with T1D as a child, she has never shied away from showing her insulin pump and she walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week with her medical device on display. She’s also shared her diagnosis in a Diary of a Model YouTube video for Vogue, where she revealed she first learned about diabetes through a character on Hannah Montana.

Moss said with her own Barbie doll and a wider release of the first T1D Barbie she hopes to inspire other young people navigating life with the condition.

Mattel announced the launch of the new Barbie last week. Senior vice-president of Barbie and global head of dolls Krista Berger said introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in the company's commitment to inclusivity and representation.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions such as T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love,” said Berger.

Holly Rey partners with Barbie to raise awareness about diabetes

"If there was a Barbie with type 1 diabetes then, it would have changed my life."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mattel said it collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, the global leader in T1D research and advocacy. Together they crafted a doll that includes medical equipment often used by people with diabetes:

  • Continuous glucose monitor: worn on her arm with Barbie pink heart-shaped tape and paired with a phone app to track sugar levels.
  • Insulin pump: attached to her waist, mimicking the small wearable devices used to deliver insulin.
  • Blue polka dot outfit: a stylish nod to the blue circle, the global symbol for diabetes awareness.
  • Handbag: A pastel-blue accessory designed to hold diabetes essentials and snacks.

“T1D is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, leading to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short- and long-term complications,” said Mattel.

CEO of Breakthrough T1D Aaron Kowalski said the introduction of the diabetes doll is a personal connection for him.

“I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was three. The partnership is deeply personal. It means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It’s an honour to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant and empowering,” said Kowalski.

Alongside Moss, Mattel also honoured US-based Peloton instructor and T1D advocate Robin Arzón with a custom Barbie in her likeness.

Children are getting lifestyle diseases of middle-aged adults

Bad eating habits and a lack of exercise are contributing to a growing obesity crisis among children, leading to severe lifestyle-related diseases.
News
2 weeks ago

Arzón debuted the new diabetes Barbie at Peloton Studios New York on July 8, where members of the T1D community gathered for the unveiling.

“After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a decade ago, I've found a lot of purpose in advocating for people with the condition. It’s an honour to receive a Barbie doll as a part of the brand’s efforts to grow awareness and representation. All types of challenges give us all the more reason to push forward and achieve our dreams,” said Arzón.

Mattel said the new doll joins the Barbie Fashionistas line, which includes more than 175 diverse looks across varying skin tones, body types, hair textures and medical conditions, including Barbies with hearing aids, Down syndrome, vitiligo and a prosthetic limb.

The 2025 Fashionistas range is also focused on sustainability. Mattel confirmed the new dolls commit to using at least 50% ISCC-certified bio-circular plastic, with packaging made from FSC-certified materials, which is part of the company’s effort to reduce reliance on fossil-based materials.

“In 2020 Barbie kicked off a multi-year study with researchers at Cardiff University. It found doll play fosters empathy and social development, helping children imagine their futures on an equal playing field,” said Mattel.

In South Africa 29-year-old singer Holly Rae was unveiled as a local ambassado  alongside with 10-year-old dancer Sayuri Sewsunker. 

The 2025 Barbie Fashionistas line including the Type 1 Diabetes Barbie is available at the Mattel Shop and major retailers nationwide.

TimesLIVE

