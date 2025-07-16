Lifestyle

CELEB TRAVELS

From Thebe and Thuso, top spots in SA to add to your bucket list

SA Tourism has put together five destinations to help you find the gems that define two of the brightest stars in the country

16 July 2025 - 09:36 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Actress Thuso Mbedu and designer Thebe Magugu.
Actress Thuso Mbedu and designer Thebe Magugu.
Image: Supplied

From its vibrant cities to breathtaking landscapes, even our most recognised stars who trot around the globe hold South Africa's beauty to a different standard. 

Thebe Magugu and Thuso Mbedu have earned gongs and recognition on the biggest stages in the world for fashion design and acting respectively. Their hometowns have always remained their favourite places in SA to find inspiration.

SA Tourism has put together five destinations to help you find the South Africa of Magugu and Mbedu that should definitely make your bucket list.

Explore Magugu’s South Africa

  • Step into history at The Big Hole, where the world's largest hand-dug excavation tells the story of the diamond discovery that put Kimberley on the map. The site offers visitors a glimpse into the industrial heritage that forms the backdrop of some of Magugu's childhood and designs.
  • At the William Humphreys Art Gallery, also in Kimberley, you can find a collection of local art that echoes Magugu's dedication to preserving and celebrating local cultural heritage. The gallery's mix of traditional and contemporary works mirrors Magugu's approach to blending cultural themes with modern design.
  • The Maboneng Precinct is a creative hub in Johannesburg mirroring the designer's innovative spirit, offering an eclectic mix of art galleries, trendy boutiques and rooftop bars, where the next generation of local creative talents takes shape.

Trace Mbedu's path from Jozi to Hollywood: Explore these must-see spaces in Mbedu’s hometown

  • Visit the Natal Museum and Tatham Art Gallery, institutions that showcase the diverse narratives of the region. The Gandhi Statue is a reminder of the profound historical moments that have unfolded in Pietermaritzburg, much like the powerful stories Mbedu brings to global screens.
  • Between Mbedu's hometown of Pietermaritzburg and bustling Durban lies one of South Africa's most breathtaking treasures, the Valley of 1,000 Hills. Named for its endlessly folding hills that stretch as far as the eye can see, the region is formed by the meeting of the Umgeni and Msunduzi rivers. The Umgeni has carved a spectacular gorge that offers visitors far more than photo opportunities — it's where the untainted beauty of Africa comes alive.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

This is how South Africans want to travel in 2025

Among the notable emerging travel trends the research highlights are ‘bravecations’, where travellers are more adventurous on holiday
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'I owe you an apology': Orlando Pirates fans say sorry to Thebe Magugu

The award-winning designer watched the fans eat humble pie this week for their initial response to the Adidas kit he designed.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Ooh la la! A petite piece of Paris in Jozi

If you’ve ever wondered what sheer joy looks like, it might be Thuso Mbedu twirling in a pink floral confection of a gown in the shadow of a giant ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Carol Ofori: Must-have handbag hacks for travel

Planning a family trip? We chat to the jet setter about what’s in her travel bag
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top 5 celebrity court cases give MaMkhize a run for her money Lifestyle
  2. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle
  3. Samsung’s AI super-powered Galaxy Z Fold7 has arrived Lifestyle
  4. ‘I am a vessel for the viewers’: MaBlerh on his return to ‘RHOD’ Lifestyle
  5. From Thebe and Thuso, top spots in SA to add to your bucket list Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Twenty killed in ‘crowd surge’ at Gaza aid site, GHF aid group says
'Flash flood' devastates small community in Motueka Valley | RNZ