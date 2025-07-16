After her departure from Big Brother, Karabo reflected on the overwhelming pressures that came with her newfound fame — from sudden expectations to owning a car to collaborating with numerous brands.
'I started participating in things that don't define me', says Karabo Sejojo
The former 'Big Brother' participant tells us why she took a break from social media
Image: supplied
Social media can have a dark side, fostering unhealthy comparisons and feelings of inadequacy which can lead to increased self-criticism and a higher risk of mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and low self-esteem.
As we observe Mental Illness Awareness Month, it's essential to acknowledge the often invisible struggles of mental health, particularly among public figures.
The pressure to present a perfect image can be overwhelming, leading many to suffer in silence. Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and musician Jabulane Tsambo, better known as HHP, are examples, both of whom struggled with depression and died by taking their own lives.
Singer and former Big Brother Mzansi season 5 contestant Karabo Sejojo recently shared her experience of navigating the limelight and the reason for her break from social media.
Image: Supplied
After her departure from Big Brother, Karabo reflected on the overwhelming pressures that came with her newfound fame — from sudden expectations to owning a car to collaborating with numerous brands.
“I'd wake up in the morning feeling down and depressed and not my normal self. I found myself in club scenes that don't define me, which was draining. At that moment I knew God was speaking to me. I needed to go back to who I was before this platform,” she said.
“People should take mental health issues seriously because mental health is just as important as your physical wellbeing. You can't pour from an empty cup and when your mind isn’t OK it affects every part of your life, your relationships, your work and your worth. Ignoring it doesn’t make it go away, it makes it worse.”
Karabo said she is grateful to her supporters who've allowed her to be herself, and stressed mental health will affect you regardless of whether you are in the limelight. If you want to take a break from social media, know why you are doing it and what you hope to get out of it.
• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
