‘I hope we can all find a way to resolve this’: Beverley Steyn speaks out
Cape Town housewife sets the record straight about fallout between Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams
Image: Supplied
After the explosive second part finale of The Real Housewives of Durban season five, Beverley Steyn has spoken about rumours that her friendship with the show's original cast member Nonku Williams caused a rift with her on and off-screen friend Jojo Robinson.
During the tumultuous season, Robinson's open-minded approached to faith created tension between her and Williams, which the former claimed was a wedge made worse by The Real Housewives of Cape Town alumn, Steyn. The latter and Williams met in the franchise's spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip and have since been close.
In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, Steyn said she was “shocked to hear and see what played out on the reunion”.
She said she was appalled that cast members pointed fingers at her because Williams was more than capable of making her own decisions.
“I am quietly living my happy life in Cape Town and am not part of the Durban show. I feel unjustly accused of causing a rift in a friendship during a show I wasn’t part of, which has been deeply hurtful to me,” she said.
Steyn also brought to attention that Robinson blocked her and Williams on Instagram, which has made her feel “confused and hurt” as she believes they have separate relationships with Williams not based on faith. This follows a video uploaded by Robinson announcing the end of her friendship with Williams.
“Nonku has grown and matured as a person. She deserves respect, specially as no-one truly knows what she has been dealing with in her private life.”
Steyn also said she hopes they can all find a resolution to better understand each other with compassion.
