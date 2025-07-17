Lifestyle

RECIPE | Going sober? Here’s a mocktail that’s all the buzz

17 July 2025 - 10:23 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prickly pear and mint mocktail.
Prickly pear and mint mocktail.
Image: Supplied

When it comes to the Good Life Show, many might assume it’s always fun to have a drink or two, but not all are looking for an alcoholic buzz. Embracing an alcohol-free approach to a good time, we take a look at a mocktail you can look forward to at this year’s show.

KAROO MOSS

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 8 to 10 mint leaves
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 2 Tbsp (30ml) Okushal Prickly Pear & Mint
  • Tonic water

Method:

  1. Add sugar, mint, lime and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 30 to 45 seconds or until the mint has bruised and crushed through the sugar.
  2. Pour into a serving glass and serve topped with tonic water, garnished with edible flowers and ice.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Can you go through the festive season sober? Here’s why dry tripping is a top travel trend

Globe trotters are challenged to go without alcohol, and here’s what it entails.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Black-owned liquor brands get shelf space to break into retail market

An entrepreneur has partnered with a Tops at Spar outlet in Johannesburg to allocate shelf space for black-owned liquor brands and provide an entry ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Joburgers, get ready for a weekend of spectacular gin-infused adventure

SPONSORED | Explore BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's 'SAW THIS MADE THIS' Gin Route to sample sensational art-inspired cocktails and stand a chance to win
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I started participating in things that don't define me': Karabo Sejojo Lifestyle
  2. No more confusion: Fedhealth and Sanlam simplify medical aid Lifestyle
  3. Top 5 celebrity court cases give MaMkhize a run for her money Lifestyle
  4. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle
  5. From Thebe and Thuso, top spots in SA to add to your bucket list Lifestyle

Latest Videos

US tariffs will hit 'important sectors,' says South Africa's Kganyago | REUTERS
INSIGHT: Leslie Ramsoomar, GAC South Africa