Lifestyle

LEBOGANG MOKEONA | The power of Klippies and Coke

18 July 2025 - 07:15
Lebogang Mokoena Community Manager
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brandy and coke, a Springbok fan favourite.
Brandy and coke, a Springbok fan favourite.
Image: jeka81/123RF

Ever since the news of the49 Afrikaners landing in the US, I noticed I know precious little about Afrikaner culture and the Afrikaans language. This is despite my passing it in school and being a resident of Boksburg.   

To right this, I have borrowed from the out-of-favour red beret cum MK Party alleged usurper Floyd Shivambu and have embarked on a lis tening assignment to better understand the deep connections I share with my Afrikaaner broederen. Recently I was at a rugby game and spent the afternoon chewing on biltong, gyrating to Bernice West’s Komma Nader and calling random people china. It was great. 

I have also been reliably informed that Klippies and Coke is a national treasure. One toppie went as far as telling me he could forgo water and food the entire day, but would be right as rain with this beverage in hand. His missus nodded in agreement, so it was hard for me to counter with half-cooked facts about alcohol poisoning and the dangers of being in the grandstands while under the influence. Falling to his death was the least of his worries. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Is baldness to men what menopause is to women?

A look at male balding and the wounded egos of those struggling with it
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Seems my chinas just love having fun. They organise impromptu braais in the parking lot, they have all agreed the Toyota Hilux is God’s gift to motoring, and will do almost anything for you when you mention Nelson Mandela.  

One thing I am battling with, however, are the very short shorts and high socks. We are in the middle of winter and though everyone and their dog is walking around in thick jackets and boots, I spotted a few chinas bare chested in khaki shorts traversing the isles of the stadium barefoot. The Springboks were thrashing the Italians so I figured they were high on Bokke fever.  

That night I had the strangest of dreams though. I woke up in a sweat and wondered if I should consult those people who read cards or decipher dreams. Ever notice how real dreams feel when you’re sleeping, but when you wake up they are the height of nonsense? This was the case with mine.  

In the dream I had just woken up and was making a cup of coffee when I heard the gate open. I expected the alarm to go off and when it didn’t, I raced to the keypad, saw it had been tampered with and pressed the panic button. Shortly after, Gert, a burly Afrikaans man, sped in and jumped out of his Renault Kwid, gun in hand. I peeped through the window and gestured in the direction of the criminals who were about to make off with my pot plants and garden sheers. 

From virtue to vice and vice versa: The curious case of cultural U-turns

The kids are sober, the boomers have syphilis, and Steve Hofmeyr is thrilled
Lifestyle
4 months ago

That is when the dream took the strangest of turns. I love those plants, and I was itching to see Gert mete out some Bruce Lee style kicking and jumping, but he stopped abruptly, holstered the gun and calmy spoke in Afrikaans, urging the guys to stop what they were doing and leave at once.  

I was furious, but I don’t know a word of Afrikaans. Yes, I could hear what he was saying, but speaking was another story. Dreams are like that. I peered through the door and yelled: ‘Skiet hom, Gert, skiet hom.” That’s when Gert looked at me, broke out in song and started dancing to Komma Nader. Soon we were all jorling and having a great time passing around Klippies and Coke. 

While I won’t be wearing shorts in this weather anytime soon, I look forward to hosting a braai this summer. So don’t be surprised when you hear me call you china, munch biltong relentlessly and forgo water for some Klippies. 

Met ys ya, met ys. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cultural embrace: How SA fell in love with Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s union

During a traditional isiXhosa wedding, elders always make it a point to tell the bride when she marries the husband, she also marries his family and ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup

See all the funny, sad and silly moments that made this an unforgettable win for the boys in green and gold
Lifestyle
1 year ago

What's in a word? Depends on watter kant you're on

A hooker, a referee and a wit kant — you can't make it up
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I hope we can all find a way to resolve this’: Beverley Steyn speaks out Lifestyle
  2. No more confusion: Fedhealth and Sanlam simplify medical aid Lifestyle
  3. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle
  4. 'I started participating in things that don't define me': Karabo Sejojo Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas, a feast of films at Durban ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Trump's LEWD Birthday Letter To Jeffrey Epstein EXPOSED
BARACK OBAMA on What It Takes to Raise Boys and How Michelle Made Parenting ...