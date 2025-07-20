Keith Dliwayo is an artist, fashion designer, photographer, brand owner (take a breath) and amateur musician now living in Cape Town. The designer moved to the Windy City in 2016 looking to “ignite his creative spirit”, and it’s safe to say sparks have flown. Initially spending his time deejaying, Dliwayo was inspired by the multifaceted, experimental nature of his fellow Capetonians and promptly borrowed a friend’s camera to capture them. These early portraits, layered with digital collage via Photoshop, led to exhibitions in Cape Town and New York and even earned him a slot at the Afrovibes Festival in Amsterdam.
At home during lockdown Dliwayo conceptualised his accessories brand MiThata Studios. Colourful, inclusive and bold, the brand specialises in oversized, thick wool pieces, born from a conversation with Dliwayo’s grandmother. “I got on a call with my grandmother, and she suggested that I do something to pass time, like crocheting,” he said. While my own mother once tried and failed to coax me into knitting, Dliwayo took his grandmother’s advice. “I found this thin wool at first, and I started playing around with it. But then I started getting a bit impatient because it was going to take me weeks to finish. I thought, let me explore.” Exploration and a willingness to try are threads that run through most of his creative ventures, and his foray into thick wool resulted in the chunky, eclectic scarves and beanies he continues to knit by hand.
Crafted for connection
Keith Dliwayo is knitting his way to notoriety
Image: Keith Dliwayo
According to Forbes, a multipotentialite is someone with many different passions and creative pursuits, who often manages to combine them into colourful and fulfilling careers. Emilie Wapnick, author of Why Some Of Us Don’t Have One True Calling, coined the term and promptly lists several notable multipotentialites, including Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein and Maya Angelou. I am fairly certain that if Wapnick met Keith Sphiwe Mpumelelo Dliwayo, she would consider him one too.
Image: Keith Dliwayo
Image: Keith Dliwayo
“I saw this beanie that someone was wearing was like a bucket hat, and I was quite inspired by how they were wearing it,” he said of his signature chunky beanie design. “I thought to myself, 'how would I make something for this person with their eccentric style?' I just carried on playing around and eventually got to a first version of what I do now.”
The brand, which at the time was purely a hobby, started to gain traction when Dliwayo snapped a few portraits modelling the beanie. He decided that for every piece he sold, one would be donated to one of the homeless Capetonians in his home suburb Observatory. The design seemed to resonate with South African creatives. “Stylists and photographers started requesting the pieces for shoots, and that’s when people began to really notice the brand.” Today, MiThata Studios is stocked by independent concept store Duck Duck Goose, with select pieces available in New York and Paris. If karma indeed exists, Dliwayo seems to be in good stead with the universe.
It becomes clear that for the Gauteng-born designer, creativity isn’t just a career path, it’s a way of being. “A lot of my creative process has to do with just living,” he said with a wry smile. “Just being present. It's important for me to really see my surroundings and study my environments to come up with something that I can relate to and express authentically from my own perspective.”
Image: Keith Dliwayo
Dliwayo’s philosophy is as much about introspection as it is about the people around him. As someone whose artistic inclinations tend to vanish at the sight of a deadline, I asked him how he stays inspired. “I think it's a case of being interested in myself and being interested in how I can do this better and how I can contribute,” the designer noted thoughtfully.
A quiet philanthropist with innate compassion and relentless creativity, Dliwayo’s multipotentialism certainly supports his future goals. “I'm working towards MiThata being a multifaceted studio with different offerings. I think the wool and the knits have been really cool in terms of creating that entryway into the fashion space, but I have other interests that I would love to present through MiThata as well,” Dliwayo said, nodding towards ventures like art, furniture and design. “But still keeping it very bespoke, maintaining my originality and keeping it authentic as opposed to trying to mass-produce.”
In a world that leans into specialisation, Dliwayo is proof that life doesn't have to follow one path or one medium. For him, creativity is elastic, expansive and ultimately, human.
@mithathastudios | duckduckgoosestore.com/product-category/brands/mi-thatha-studios
