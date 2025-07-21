Did your CV see you scammed? How to avoid recruitment rip-offs

“Working in a recruitment industry has raised concerns about the rise in the unemployment rate due to the lack of an online presence when it comes to applying for a job,” he said
Phiri highlighted red flags to identify a fake recruitment agency:
- Poor communication and unprofessional language;
- Inaccessible social media or personal accounts;
- Payment without proof of work;
- No physical address or business registration number; and
- Avoid written agreements or contracts.
Job seekers continue to fall for cons
In today's competitive job market, finding employment can be daunting.
From resumé building and interview preparation to accessing an exclusive job listing, recruitment agencies are valuable resources, bridging the gap between job seekers and potential employers by leveraging their expertise and industry connections. But there are challenges, and applicants must always make sure they deal with legitimate agencies with a track record.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, founder and CEO of Benson Recruitment Agency Kazambe Phiri highlighted the challenges they face working with young people in today's job market. Phiri noted how young job seekers often struggle to create an effective job application and customise their applications to match the requirements of a specific job opening.
“Working in a recruitment industry has raised concerns about the rise in the unemployment rate due to the lack of an online presence when it comes to applying for a job,” he said
Phiri said despite the digital age, many jobseekers continue to submit résumés with outdated designs.
“Crafting a tailored cover letter for each job application remains a challenge for some. To address the concerns, recruitment agencies offer services that will help enable a candidate to get the job.”
Phiri said they often receive emails from job seekers following up on the progress of their application with CVs that are not in a professional form. Some send emails without a subject line or body and wonder why companies don’t get back to them.
He said young people need to take themselves seriously and put in the work. Laziness will not land you a job. Determination and eagerness will.
Phiri spoke about a disturbing trend where companies often receive applications from unqualified candidates, only to be taken advantage of by recruitment agencies. The agencies deceive job seekers into paying for fake job opportunities, preying on their desperation.
“Young people must educate themselves, be cautious and do thorough research when dealing with recruitment agencies to avoid falling victim to such scams.”
Phiri highlighted red flags to identify a fake recruitment agency:
