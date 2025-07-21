Lifestyle

Did your CV see you scammed? How to avoid recruitment rip-offs

Job seekers continue to fall for cons

21 July 2025 - 10:19 By Kabungane Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Recruitment agencies bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers by leveraging their expertise and industry connections. Stock photo.
Recruitment agencies bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers by leveraging their expertise and industry connections. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

In today's competitive job market, finding employment can be daunting.

From resumé building and interview preparation to accessing an exclusive job listing, recruitment agencies are valuable resources, bridging the gap between job seekers and potential employers by leveraging their expertise and industry connections. But there are challenges, and applicants must always make sure they deal with legitimate agencies with a track record.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, founder and CEO of Benson Recruitment Agency Kazambe Phiri highlighted the challenges they face working with young people in today's job market. Phiri noted how young job seekers often struggle to create an effective job application and customise their applications to match the requirements of a specific job opening.

Kazambe Phiri, CEO of Benson Recruitment Agency.
Kazambe Phiri, CEO of Benson Recruitment Agency.
Image: supplied

“Working in a recruitment industry has raised concerns about the rise in the unemployment rate due to the lack of an online presence when it comes to applying for a job,” he said

Phiri said despite the digital age, many jobseekers continue to submit résumés with outdated designs.

“Crafting a tailored cover letter for each job application remains a challenge for some. To address the concerns, recruitment agencies offer services that will help enable a candidate to get the job.”

Phiri said they often receive emails from job seekers following up on the progress of their application with CVs that are not in a professional form. Some send emails without a subject line or body and wonder why companies don’t get back to them.

He said young people need to take themselves seriously and put in the work. Laziness will not land you a job. Determination and eagerness will.

Phiri spoke about a disturbing trend where companies often receive applications from unqualified candidates, only to be taken advantage of by recruitment agencies. The agencies deceive job seekers into paying for fake job opportunities, preying on their desperation.

“Young people must educate themselves, be cautious and do thorough research when dealing with recruitment agencies to avoid falling victim to such scams.”

Phiri highlighted red flags to identify a fake recruitment agency:

  • Poor communication and unprofessional language;
  • ⁠Inaccessible social media or personal accounts;
  • ⁠Payment without proof of work;
  • No physical address or business registration number; and
  • Avoid written agreements or contracts.

 

READ MORE:

Money saving tips to help you survive Cyril’s economy

Finance fitness bunny Nicolette Mashile shares how best to make savings in financially difficult times
Lifestyle
3 days ago

SAPS warns of fake 'psychometric practice test' for trainee applicants

The SA Police Service has warned about a fake "psychometric practice test' for police trainee apllicants circulating on social media and purporting ...
News
4 days ago

Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep

A former student at the National University of Lesotho now pursuing his PhD at Stellenbosch University has built an artificial intelligence app that ...
News
5 days ago

The top reasons companies overlook resumes

Here are five reasons why recruitment companies overlook resumes and how to ensure yours stand out
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Gauteng health dept warns of fake door-to-door circumcision recruiters

A viral video is circulating on social media, showing a woman allegedly recruiting boys for circumcision on behalf of an unidentified doctor in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Money saving tips to help you survive Cyril’s economy Lifestyle
  2. Miss South Africa 2025 postponed due to global events Lifestyle
  3. ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer dies at 87 just weeks after her viral TikTok ... Lifestyle
  4. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle
  5. No more confusion: Fedhealth and Sanlam simplify medical aid Lifestyle

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals