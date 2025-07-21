GFI Gallery celebrates 25 years of promoting Eastern Cape art
'The Eastern Cape is so rich in artistic talent but so poor in opportunity to exhibit, and the GFI is a lighthouse because it is gives us that space and lights the way forward'
21 July 2025 - 16:04
Gqeberha’s GFI Art Gallery last week toasted 25 years of promoting art and artists in the Eastern Cape, with a celebratory gathering at the stately old art deco building on Park Drive...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.