The future of film: women win big at the Simon Sabela Awards

The 12th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards took the Durban International Convention Centre by storm on the weekend in a celebration of this year's winners in local film and television.
Topping the winners list this year was Rethabile Ramaphakela's Disaster Holiday with four major awards.
A surprise winner was newbie Dineo Nxumalo, the youngest of the teen and tween entrants, who won in the Newcomer Actress category.
Both were proud of the progress being made by women in film, and said it was high time they got their dues.
“You always come to these things and you think maybe I'll get one,” said Ramaphakele, who walked away with wins for Best Pan African Film, Best Feature Film, Best Production Design, and Best Use of KZN as a Filming Location.
After attending film school, Ramaphakela was worried that she would not have a future in the industry. In an industry that has sparse opportunities, she said it's important to “bet on yourself” throughout the process.
“Even if you fail, it doesn't make you bad. It just makes you better. There have been productions that we've done and things were not amazing, but everything has brought us to this moment here,” she said.
She said her curiosity when watching TV as a child was a driving force behind her career.
As one of the young newcomers, Nxumalo felt she and her fellow nominees stood out as inspirations to other young girls looking to be storytellers and to showcase girl power in film.
IN PICS | Tyla wins at Billboard Women in Music, stuns in see-through knit dress
“It's made us proud and people will recognise that girls can do a great job as actors the industry.”
Nxumalo said she would like to grow as an actress with lead action roles, a genre dominated by men. Much like Ramaphakela, she believes it's also important to celebrate women's achievements in these spaces.
“I think we still need to celebrate it, especially for black female directors,” said Ramaphakela. “I look forward to a time where most of the names are female and then it's not something we have to keep recognising, because then it's just normal. I can't wait for that time.”
