Top tips to help you get out of the doghouse

'Being in the doghouse' causes people to disconnect when they have unmet needs, like the need to be seen, he said: “It's difficult to be yourself when you choose people because you like them and not choose them because of the capacity they need to have to meet your needs.”
Chambiwa emphasised that people want to be involved with someone who values their existence without begging to be chosen. This is where chronic illnesses flare up as well as headaches, migraines, chest pains and anxiety because you are constantly trying to figure out ways to impress them. This then leads to people-pleasing or trying to gain what is lost.
“Some people experience panic attacks because they feed off relationships. We feel like we are missing out on supplies and needs. Some isolate themselves, and so much can happen in that space.”
Chambiwa explains the lack of accountability as when people feel they have been tirelessly involved in the relationship. Their wrongdoings are considered more compared to their righteous acts, so, in an attempt to balance the relationship, people neglect accountability.
“Couples ghost each other due to exhaustion and burnout. You are not being authentic because you are scared to communicate your truth and, as a result, it becomes the easier way to escape the role you've been playing.”
He said couples and people in general can deal with conflicts by:
- Dealing with assumptions: when we go into conversations with assumptions and how things are going to play out, we are already in defence mode and no longer present to listen, hence why most people find it difficult to listen, they respond to listen and not to understand.
- Learning to embrace the discomfort of honesty: when someone is communicating their truth, they are not judging us; they are giving us feedback, and this is an opportunity to listen and discover our areas of improvement.
Chambiwa encourages people to deal with things rather than carry resentment and anger, especially when you have not communicated with someone who has hurt you or offended you; it will only impair your ability to live life to the fullest.
Top tips to help you get out of the doghouse
We speak to a trauma therapist & marriage counsellor about National Get Out of the Doghouse Day and how you can soothe conflict in your relationships
Image: 123RF
Losing favour with someone we care about can be detrimental to our mental wellbeing. However, it's an unfortunate reality that conflicts and misunderstandings can arise with spouses, friends, family members, or colleagues. The situation becomes even more challenging when we face obstacles in repairing the relationship, such as fear of rejection, self-doubt, or feeling lost, which can hinder our efforts to reconcile and move forward.
National in the Doghouse Day is a reminder that relationships are imperfect. Celebrated on the third Monday of every July, the idiom is used to express when people are in trouble with their significant other. It is also used to describe being the cause of someone’s anger.
Trauma-informed therapist, marriage counsellor and author Chris Chambiwa shared how, in his 12 years of practice, people come with a lot of trauma in relationships, such as emotional neglect, financial abuse, sexual abuse and childhood abuse, caused by an emotional background where some individuals were not able to attend therapy to discuss these underlying issues.
“Some people struggle to render their services due to childhood traumas. The unmet expectations that lead to resentment. That's why capacity is important in a relationship, so that whoever you involve yourself with knows how to handle you and what is required of them,” he said.
Image: supplied
He said couples and people in general can deal with conflicts by:
Chambiwa encourages people to deal with things rather than carry resentment and anger, especially when you have not communicated with someone who has hurt you or offended you; it will only impair your ability to live life to the fullest.
