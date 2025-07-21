Lifestyle

Top tips to help you get out of the doghouse

We speak to a trauma therapist & marriage counsellor about National Get Out of the Doghouse Day and how you can soothe conflict in your relationships

21 July 2025 - 17:48 By Kabungane Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Being in the doghouse' causes people to disconnect when they have unmet needs.
'Being in the doghouse' causes people to disconnect when they have unmet needs.
Image: 123RF

Losing favour with someone we care about can be detrimental to our mental wellbeing. However, it's an unfortunate reality that conflicts and misunderstandings can arise with spouses, friends, family members, or colleagues. The situation becomes even more challenging when we face obstacles in repairing the relationship, such as fear of rejection, self-doubt, or feeling lost, which can hinder our efforts to reconcile and move forward.

National in the Doghouse Day is a reminder that relationships are imperfect. Celebrated on the third Monday of every July, the idiom is used to express when people are in trouble with their significant other. It is also used to describe being the cause of someone’s anger.

Trauma-informed therapist, marriage counsellor and author Chris Chambiwa shared how, in his 12 years of practice, people come with a lot of trauma in relationships, such as emotional neglect, financial abuse, sexual abuse and childhood abuse, caused by an emotional background where some individuals were not able to attend therapy to discuss these underlying issues. 

“Some people struggle to render their services due to childhood traumas. The unmet expectations that lead to resentment. That's why capacity is important in a relationship, so that whoever you involve yourself with knows how to handle you and what is required of them,” he said. 

Childhood trauma still remains the centre of failed relationships.
Childhood trauma still remains the centre of failed relationships.
Image: supplied

'Being in the doghouse' causes people to disconnect when they have unmet needs, like the need to be seen, he said: “It's difficult to be yourself when you choose people because you like them and not choose them because of the capacity they need to have to meet your needs.” 

Chambiwa emphasised that people want to be involved with someone who values their existence without begging to be chosen. This is where chronic illnesses flare up as well as headaches, migraines, chest pains and anxiety because you are constantly trying to figure out ways to impress them. This then leads to people-pleasing or trying to gain what is lost.

“Some people experience panic attacks because they feed off relationships. We feel like we are missing out on supplies and needs. Some isolate themselves, and so much can happen in that space.” 

Chambiwa explains the lack of accountability as when people feel they have been tirelessly involved in the relationship. Their wrongdoings are considered more compared to their righteous acts, so, in an attempt to balance the relationship, people neglect accountability.

“Couples ghost each other due to exhaustion and burnout. You are not being authentic because you are scared to communicate your truth and, as a result, it becomes the easier way to escape the role you've been playing.”

He said couples and people in general can deal with conflicts by:

  1. Dealing with assumptions: when we go into conversations with assumptions and how things are going to play out, we are already in defence mode and no longer present to listen, hence why most people find it difficult to listen, they respond to listen and not to understand.
  2. Learning to embrace the discomfort of honesty: when someone is communicating their truth, they are not judging us; they are giving us feedback, and this is an opportunity to listen and discover our areas of improvement. 

Chambiwa encourages people to deal with things rather than carry resentment and anger, especially when you have not communicated with someone who has hurt you or offended you; it will only impair your ability to live life to the fullest. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Don't pooh-pooh my childhood existential dilemmas

A prevailing concern in my young life was, where does the poop go
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Nonku Williams goes deep on divorce, housewives and being vulnerable

From stirring pots to spilling the tea, the businesswoman gets real about the ups and downs of her personal life.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

‘Defining challenge of our time’: WHO sounds alarm over loneliness crisis

According to a new global report by the World Health Organisation, loneliness is costing lives, health and economies.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Money saving tips to help you survive Cyril’s economy Lifestyle
  2. Miss South Africa 2025 postponed due to global events Lifestyle
  3. ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer dies at 87 just weeks after her viral TikTok ... Lifestyle
  4. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle
  5. No more confusion: Fedhealth and Sanlam simplify medical aid Lifestyle

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals