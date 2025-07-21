The agency said glycerol is used in slushies to create their frozen texture but at high levels, especially when children consume several slushies in a short space of time, it can lead to shock, very low blood sugar levels and loss of consciousness.
TimesLIVE
UK food agency warns against slushies for children younger than seven
The icy drinks contain glycerol, which in high quantities can lead to shock, very low blood sugar levels and loss of consciousness
Image: supplied
As Britain basks in rising summer temperatures, the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning to parents that children younger than seven should not consume store-bought slushies.
This is due to potential health risks linked to the ingredient glycerol.
Slushies are the colourful, icy drinks made from flavoured ice and liquid which have become a go-to treat during the warmer months, especially at play centres, leisure venues and outdoor events.
The FSA, however, says the popular refreshment may not be as harmless as it looks for young children.
FSA chief scientific adviser Prof Robin May explained the reasoning behind the agency’s updated guidance.
“As we head into the summer holidays, we want parents to be aware of the potential risks associated with slush ice drinks containing glycerol. While these drinks may seem harmless and side effects are generally mild, they can, especially when consumed in large quantities over a short time, pose serious health risks to young children,” said May.
The agency said glycerol is used in slushies to create their frozen texture but at high levels, especially when children consume several slushies in a short space of time, it can lead to shock, very low blood sugar levels and loss of consciousness.
To protect children's health, the FSA now advises that children younger than seven should not consume slushies at all and that those aged seven to 10 should have no more than one 350ml serving per day, about the size of a regular fizzy drink can.
“Retailers have been asked to support this advice by not offering free refills to children aged under 10. The manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates have also been reminded to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect,” said FSA.
The agency clarified that the updated advice applies to ready-to-drink slush pouches and home kits containing glycerol.
“Parents should ask sellers whether drinks contain glycerol and review product labels or signage at point of sale. Avoid products if you’re unsure about ingredients and seek medical advice if a child develops symptom.”
According to the FSA, common symptoms that may occur after high intake of glycerol include headaches, nausea and vomiting.
The agency also advised that if a child becomes unwell after consuming a slushie, guardians should seek medical attention.
This guidance was based on the latest scientific evidence, it said.
“This, and the public awareness campaign, are timed to coincide with the seasonal spike in slush ice drink sales at children’s indoor play areas, leisure facilities and outdoor events.”
TimesLIVE
