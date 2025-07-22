Lifestyle

IN PICS | A look into the star-studded Labubu launch in South Africa

The toy series has been adopted by celebrities globally

22 July 2025 - 14:33
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Caster Semenya at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Caster Semenya at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied

One of the most sought-after items of 2025 isn’t a designer handbag or the latest tech gadget — it’s a plush elf with a snaggletoothed grin.

Over the years, it has been spotted on the bags of pop singers such as Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK, and most recently artists like Megan Thee Stallion have added to the list.

Soul Gallery, renowned for its curated collectibles, recently launched it's biggest drop in South Africa, which saw local stars including Olympic champion Caster Semenya, rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason attend the event to be among the first people to grab the toy. 

The toy's popularity has skyrocketed due to social media buzz, celebrity endorsements and the thrill of collecting “blind box” versions. This has led to record-breaking sales for Pop Mart, and even record-breaking auction prices for rare Labubu figures.

“The Labubu toy series, an artistic creation by the visionary artist Lung, first captured international attention after the release of The Monsters trilogy. However, it wasn’t until Lung's collaboration with Chinese toy giant POP MART in 2019 that Labubu truly became a worldwide phenomenon,” Josh Weinberg, founder of Soul Gallery told TimesLIVE.

“This marks the largest and most anticipated drop ever in South Africa, captivating collectors and enthusiasts alike.” 

Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Labubu launch at Soul Gallery in Sandton City.
Image: Supplied

READ MORE:

Labubu mania: psychology and frenzy behind plush doll taking over world

What do Rihanna, Lisa from Blackpink, Kim Kardashian and thousands of fans lining up outside toy shops have in common? One word: Labubu.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Labubu human-sized figure auctioned in China for R2.7m

A Beijing auction house sold a human-sized Labubu figure for 1.08-million yuan (R2.7m) on Tuesday, setting a new record for the “blind box” toy as it ...
Business Times
1 month ago

It’s no mystery why China’s youth is so obsessed with these dinky toys

A Beijing toy maker is set to list in Hong Kong on Friday, thanks to millennials' obsession with its mystery boxes
World
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies by drowning at 54 Lifestyle
  2. Money saving tips to help you survive Cyril’s economy Lifestyle
  3. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle
  4. ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer dies at 87 just weeks after her viral TikTok ... Lifestyle
  5. Miss South Africa 2025 postponed due to global events Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nkabane: I accept my dismissal
Torrential rain leaves trail of devastation in South Korea | REUTERS