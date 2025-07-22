IN PICS | A look into the star-studded Labubu launch in South Africa

One of the most sought-after items of 2025 isn’t a designer handbag or the latest tech gadget — it’s a plush elf with a snaggletoothed grin.

Over the years, it has been spotted on the bags of pop singers such as Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK, and most recently artists like Megan Thee Stallion have added to the list.

Soul Gallery, renowned for its curated collectibles, recently launched it's biggest drop in South Africa, which saw local stars including Olympic champion Caster Semenya, rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason attend the event to be among the first people to grab the toy.

The toy's popularity has skyrocketed due to social media buzz, celebrity endorsements and the thrill of collecting “blind box” versions. This has led to record-breaking sales for Pop Mart, and even record-breaking auction prices for rare Labubu figures.

“The Labubu toy series, an artistic creation by the visionary artist Lung, first captured international attention after the release of The Monsters trilogy. However, it wasn’t until Lung's collaboration with Chinese toy giant POP MART in 2019 that Labubu truly became a worldwide phenomenon,” Josh Weinberg, founder of Soul Gallery told TimesLIVE.

“This marks the largest and most anticipated drop ever in South Africa, captivating collectors and enthusiasts alike.”