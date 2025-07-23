Lifestyle

Is SA ready to be the next Hollywood? Here's what our stars had to say

Ziya Xulu, Musa Mseleku, Khaya Dladla and more give us their take on what could make South African cinema grow

23 July 2025 - 10:51
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Stars on the red carpet at the Simon Sabela Awards.
Stars on the red carpet at the Simon Sabela Awards.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal

The Simon Sabela Awards returned for another night of glitz and glam at the weekend. While everyone was looking for the best outfits of the night, many top awards were dished out to the cast and crews of the past year's top productions produced in KZN.

This year's theme called on attendees to have “giants of storytelling” in mind, and TimesLIVE sought to find out how South Africa could become a giant of TV and filmmaking like our counterparts in Hollywood. Here's what the guests had to say.

Actress Portia Ncwane.
Actress Portia Ncwane.
Image: Thobela Khumalo
We have diverse stories that we need to tap into says Ziya Xulu.
We have diverse stories that we need to tap into says Ziya Xulu.
Image: Thobela Khumalo

PORTIA NCWANE

We have to keep the original stories and not try to modernise them too much. If we can keep the authenticity we have right now by maintaining our customs and cultures, we will never go wrong.

ZIYA XULU

The Africans. That sounds so redundant but honestly it's the Africans and the stories we have to tell. We have diverse stories, we have diverse languages, we have diverse ideas and we just need to tap into them. 

Radio personality and actor Khaya Dladla on the Simon Sabela Awards red carpet.
Radio personality and actor Khaya Dladla on the Simon Sabela Awards red carpet.
Image: Thobela Khumalo
COO for KZN Tourism and Film Authority, Jackie Motsepe.
COO for KZN Tourism and Film Authority, Jackie Motsepe.
Image: Rajesh J/Courtesy of Simon Sabela Awards

KHAYA DLADLA

They must give me more jobs — I'm joking. Nothing is as authentic as telling our own stories. We have to tell our own stories to the world, and we can be epic.

JACKIE MOTSEPE

We have stories that resonate with our audience. The local content that we produce is the most consumed not only in South Africa but throughout the continent. That in itself makes us a giant, because they are being appreciated by core audiences. 

Where we need to grow is in making that content commercial so that people in the industry are able to make a living from the work they do to sustain themselves and their families. And that is what we need to get right, because people should get a return on investment from the work they produce.

Rethabile Ramaphakela (right) shares her thoughts on South Africa's film industry.
Rethabile Ramaphakela (right) shares her thoughts on South Africa's film industry.
Image: Supplied

RETHABILE RAMAPHAKELA

The fact that we are able to tell stories already makes us a giant, and they travel globally. My film Disaster Holiday was on the Netflix global top 10 and I would never have expected that. I was making a road trip family film and there it is being enjoyed by the world, but most loved in South Africa.

Film director Angus Gibson.
Film director Angus Gibson.
Image: Rajesh J/Courtesy of Simon Sabela Awards
Actor and presenter Nkanyiso Makhanya.
Actor and presenter Nkanyiso Makhanya.
Image: Rajesh J/Courtesy of Simon Sabela Awards

ANGUS GIBSON

I think we've got a way to go before we are a giant. I think we are on our way there. We should be making things like Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. We shouldn't feel like we can't do that. I think we are on the road and we've got to aim high.

MUSA MSELEKU

Actress Zamantu Khoza.
Actress Zamantu Khoza.
Image: Rajesh J/Courtesy of Simon Sabela Awards

When we entered the television space, I think we influenced that space. Many people who want to leave a mark on TV tend to copy exactly what we have been doing. When we entered that space we changed it. Our champions of storytelling will not only be seen in Africa — they will travel the world.

MBUYISELO VILAKAZI

First, I see a lot of women getting opportunities and that's a great way of empowering the nation. I like the representation we see from queer filmmakers as well in South Africa.

NKANYISO MAKHANYA

I think we already are giants. People are telling our own stories in other countries without even asking us about them. It's just that we need a platform to push us further on the global stage.

ZAMANTU KHOZA

We're always unpredictable. It's something that makes me look forward to seeing African storytelling, from films to TV series. Also, we always have great newcomers. Last year I was a newcomer nominee. It's exciting because we are always making space for new talent to come into the entertainment industry.

