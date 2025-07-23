Chocolate has the power to delight — but also to drive change, says Nestlé

Whether you’re taking a well-earned break with KitKat, grabbing a snack-time boost with BarOne or enjoying the bubbly lightness of Aero, biting into your favourite Nestlé sweet treat is a sensory experience that chocolate lovers around the world cherish.

While Nestlé chocolate’s ability to bring joy is well known, what’s lesser known is its growing impact on the planet — in a good way.

Better cocoa

In SA, KitKat is made with 100% sustainably sourced cocoa thanks to the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. Launched in 2009, this initiative focuses on “Better Farming, Better Lives and Better Cocoa”, and works to positively impact the lives of cocoa-farming families across Africa.

One of the Cocoa Plan’s most impactful initiatives is the Income Accelerator Programme, which has already enrolled over 10,000 farming families in Côte d’Ivoire. The programme encourages better agricultural practices — such as pruning and crop diversification — while also supporting children’s education and empowering women in cocoa farming communities.