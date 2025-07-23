Chocolate has the power to delight — but also to drive change, says Nestlé
Confectioner’s sweet treats are made with care, purpose, and a commitment to doing better — for people and the planet
Whether you’re taking a well-earned break with KitKat, grabbing a snack-time boost with BarOne or enjoying the bubbly lightness of Aero, biting into your favourite Nestlé sweet treat is a sensory experience that chocolate lovers around the world cherish.
While Nestlé chocolate’s ability to bring joy is well known, what’s lesser known is its growing impact on the planet — in a good way.
Better cocoa
In SA, KitKat is made with 100% sustainably sourced cocoa thanks to the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. Launched in 2009, this initiative focuses on “Better Farming, Better Lives and Better Cocoa”, and works to positively impact the lives of cocoa-farming families across Africa.
One of the Cocoa Plan’s most impactful initiatives is the Income Accelerator Programme, which has already enrolled over 10,000 farming families in Côte d’Ivoire. The programme encourages better agricultural practices — such as pruning and crop diversification — while also supporting children’s education and empowering women in cocoa farming communities.
At its heart, this programme places families at the centre of transformation: promoting education for children aged 6 to 16, planting more trees, and enabling women to launch their own businesses. Nestlé’s goal is to expand this initiative to reach 160,000 cocoa-farming families by 2030.
Better packaging
Smarties, another longtime Nestlé favourite, is taking sustainability even further. In addition to using cocoa from the Cocoa Plan, Smarties was the first global confectionery brand to transition to recyclable paper packaging — a move that reflects Nestlé’s broader commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
With every colourful Smarties treat, Nestlé is helping to protect the planet — ensuring that the joy of chocolate can be passed on to future generations.
A treat with a purpose
When you unwrap your favourite Nestlé treat — whether it’s KitKat, BarOne, Aero or Tex — you’re not just indulging in a moment of sweetness, you’re taking part in a much bigger story: one where chocolate confectioneries are made with care, purpose, and a commitment to doing better — for people and the planet.
This article was sponsored by Nestlé.