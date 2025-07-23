Rakesh Chaurasia on ‘Symphony of Bansuri’

He was born into one of India’s most revered musical families and his uncle is the flute legend Hariprasad Chaurasia. He has spent a lifetime balancing tradition with experimentation.
When Grammy-winning Indian flautist Rakesh Chaurasia lifts his bansuri, the bamboo flute supposedly played by the deity Krishna, something more than music fills the air. It’s memory, meditation and an elemental kind of truth.
“I just said hello to God,” he smiled, describing the moments when his music reaches its truest form: not driven by audience applause, but by spiritual connection.
In Cape Town next month, South Africans will witness something extraordinary: Symphony of Bansuri, a world-first orchestral fusion. Created and presented by Inner Circle Entertainment, known for producing orchestral collabs which are stunning global audiences, the concert will blend Indian classical improvisation with the grandeur of a full Western symphony in a sonic journey from Mumbai to the Mother City.
Chaurasia’s relationship with South Africa began long ago.
“The first time I came to Cape Town was in 1991,” he recalled.
“It was soon after [former president Nelson] Mandela’s release. There was no digital marketing, only a promotional poster. Yet, there we were, playing this unfamiliar music, and people of all races and cultures came and listened. Really listened. Pin drop silence followed by applause and warm hugs. It touched my heart.”
In Symphony of Bansuri, music is transformed into new soundscapes, promising audiences an experience that is layered and rich.
“Some people may come only for the second half, the full symphony,” Chaurasia said. “But that’s like going straight to dessert and skipping the main course. Come for it all and feel full when you leave.”
Known for pushing the boundaries of Indian classical music, including the unexpected success of his jazz-bluegrass project which earned him two Grammys, Chaurasia sees fusion not as dilution, but as evolution.
“All music has only seven notes. No-one has created an eighth. Maybe silence is the eighth note, God’s final word,” he said.
On his wish list? “Tango. Not sure if I’d play it or dance it,” he laughed, “but I’m curious.”
That depth of connection between artist and audience, between sound and spirit, is central to his practice. He spoke of playing outdoors, where the birds respond to the vibrations of his flute.
“The frequency connects and they understand the language. I learn from the waves, from silence. Nature is my muse and my rehearsal space.”
Indian flautist Rakesh Chaurasia will be playing with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
He was born into one of India’s most revered musical families and his uncle is the flute legend Hariprasad Chaurasia. He has spent a lifetime balancing tradition with experimentation.
“The legacy is a responsibility. Sometimes I feel I’m carrying dumbbells on my chest,” he admitted. “But classical music gives you a framework, and once you master it through practice, it gives you the confidence to take risks.”
Asked what the bansuri can express that no other instrument can, he said: “It’s completely organic. No factory-made components. Only bamboo and breath. Because when you play it’s close to the vocal cords, it’s like singing through wood, and it reflects everything you feel. If I’m happy, it shows. If I’m sad, it shows.”
In a world spinning ever faster, Chaurasia believes Indian classical music offers something increasingly rare: peace.
“My Spotify stats show people listen to my music mostly at night. It helps them unplug. Music is built into us. Heartbeat is rhythm, voice is tone, emotions are melody. It’s the food for the soul.”
He’s excited about playing with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, sharing that he’s looking forward to “the lush textures, the expansive sound of a full orchestra and most importantly, the chance to introduce the bansuri to new ears in a new setting. There’s something magical when traditions meet without ego, only curiosity and heart.”
The Symphony of Bansuri is more than a concert. It’s a conversation between East and West, between history and possibility and, perhaps, between you and something greater than yourself.
Don’t miss the chance to hear the flute that has charmed gods and animals wrapped in orchestral splendour in the city that welcomed him more than 30 years ago.
