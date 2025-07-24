Lifestyle

WEEKLY WINTER WARMER

Easy-peasy creamy fettuccine alfredo

24 July 2025
No mess, no fuss pasta dish for creamy winter delights.
Image: Supplied

With cold fronts and biting winds persisting in the colder months of winter, we take a look at recipes that will keep you warm in the next couple of weeks.

We kick off with an easy to prepare family favourite chicken alfredo. This creamy and comforting dish puts a wholesome twist on a classic. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon depending on your preferences.

Nutritional tip: add some vitamin D by slicing your mushrooms and placing them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer.

CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

INGREDIENTS

  • 30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
  • 250g button mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 500g chicken fillets, about 4
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 300g fettuccine
  • 80g butter
  • 80g finely grated Parmesan
  • Small handful fresh parsley, chopped
  • 125ml (½ cup) double-cream plain yoghurt

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan.
  2. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 10 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  3. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and cook the chicken over a medium heat until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  4. Cook the fettuccine in salted water until al dente. Drain but reserve one cup of the cooking water.
  5. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Melt the butter in the frying pan over a low heat. Add the Parmesan gradually while stirring. Add 60ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water and mix in. Stir in the yoghurt. Add the fettuccine and toss together. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms. Add another 60ml of the pasta water, season to taste and mix together.
  6. Dish the fettuccine onto warmed plates, garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

