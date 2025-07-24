With cold fronts and biting winds persisting in the colder months of winter, we take a look at recipes that will keep you warm in the next couple of weeks.
We kick off with an easy to prepare family favourite chicken alfredo. This creamy and comforting dish puts a wholesome twist on a classic. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon depending on your preferences.
Nutritional tip: add some vitamin D by slicing your mushrooms and placing them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer.
WEEKLY WINTER WARMER
Easy-peasy creamy fettuccine alfredo
Image: Supplied
CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
