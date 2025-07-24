Lifestyle

WATCH | Top 5 Ozzy Osbourne memorable moments

Heavy metal frontman dies at age 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease

24 July 2025 - 10:23 By Kabungane Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ozzy Ozbourne took his final bow at age 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Ozzy Ozbourne took his final bow at age 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Image: Andrew Winning/ Reuters

The legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath, John Michael Osbourne, popularly known as “Ozzy”, died on Tuesday at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family said — just weeks after he gave an epic farewell concert.

As the world pays tribute to the legend, we take you down memory lane, revisiting the craziest and most memorable moments of Osbourne:

1. Biting the head off a bat

In January 1982, Osbourne shocked, disgusted and terrified the world when he bit a bat's head off during a concert. According to a report by International Business Times, the rocker said he thought the bat was fake and later called the moment a mistake that haunted him for life.

Famous moment in rock n roll history when legendary metal icon Ozzy Osbourne bit this unconcious bats head off!

2. Getting drunk at the White House

In 2002, at the height of their reality TV fame, the Osbournes were invited to the White House as guests of President George W Bush. Unsurprisingly, the visit was a disaster. Woman's Day reported Osbourne made the most of the free bar and caused enough chaos that Bush was reportedly heard muttering, “This might have been a mistake”.

Ozzy Osbourne at the White House with President GW Bush - Part II.

3. Best Rock Album award

Osbourne's Patient Number 9 earned him his second Grammy award, winning Best Rock Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It was a milestone achieved 30 years after his first Grammy win for best metal performance in 1993. 

Ozzy Osbourne acceptance speech for Best Rock Album for ‘Patient Number 9’ at the 2023 Grammys.

4. Proud dad

Osbourne's recent concert in Birmingham, England, ended on a heartwarming note when he took a moment to celebrate a special family milestone — his daughter Kelly Osbourne's engagement. The emotional moment showcased the softer side of the rock legend. 

Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend proposes to her at Ozzy Osbourne's last show with Black Sabbath. #OzzyOsbourne #KellyOsbourne

5. His final concert

His last concert was held on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The event was not only a farewell for Osbourne but also a reunion of the original Black Sabbath group line-up, performing together for the first time in 20 years after announcing their retirement in 2017.

Ozzy Osbourne's emotional final concert before death #breakingnews #ozzyosbourne #blacksabbath #rip #entertainment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath's bat-biting frontman, dies aged 76, BBC reports

Singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.
News
1 day ago

‘Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies by drowning at 54

American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Bill Cosby's son Theo on the 1980s groundbreaking television hit “The Cosby Show”, died at age 54 on ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer dies at 87 just weeks after her viral TikTok comeback

Connie Francis' 1962 track found new life on social media
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Money saving tips to help you survive Cyril’s economy Lifestyle
  2. Chocolate has the power to delight — but also to drive change, says Nestlé Lifestyle
  3. ‘Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies by drowning at 54 Lifestyle
  4. Is SA ready to be the next Hollywood? Here's what our stars had to say Lifestyle
  5. Six telltale signs you’re wearing counterfeit clothing Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case | 24 July 2025
Ozzy Osbourne Bites Bats Head Off!