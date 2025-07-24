The legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath, John Michael Osbourne, popularly known as “Ozzy”, died on Tuesday at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family said — just weeks after he gave an epic farewell concert.
As the world pays tribute to the legend, we take you down memory lane, revisiting the craziest and most memorable moments of Osbourne:
1. Biting the head off a bat
In January 1982, Osbourne shocked, disgusted and terrified the world when he bit a bat's head off during a concert. According to a report by International Business Times, the rocker said he thought the bat was fake and later called the moment a mistake that haunted him for life.
WATCH | Top 5 Ozzy Osbourne memorable moments
Image: Andrew Winning/ Reuters
Famous moment in rock n roll history when legendary metal icon Ozzy Osbourne bit this unconcious bats head off!
2. Getting drunk at the White House
In 2002, at the height of their reality TV fame, the Osbournes were invited to the White House as guests of President George W Bush. Unsurprisingly, the visit was a disaster. Woman's Day reported Osbourne made the most of the free bar and caused enough chaos that Bush was reportedly heard muttering, “This might have been a mistake”.
Ozzy Osbourne at the White House with President GW Bush - Part II.
3. Best Rock Album award
Osbourne's Patient Number 9 earned him his second Grammy award, winning Best Rock Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It was a milestone achieved 30 years after his first Grammy win for best metal performance in 1993.
Ozzy Osbourne acceptance speech for Best Rock Album for ‘Patient Number 9’ at the 2023 Grammys.
4. Proud dad
Osbourne's recent concert in Birmingham, England, ended on a heartwarming note when he took a moment to celebrate a special family milestone — his daughter Kelly Osbourne's engagement. The emotional moment showcased the softer side of the rock legend.
Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend proposes to her at Ozzy Osbourne's last show with Black Sabbath. #OzzyOsbourne #KellyOsbourne
5. His final concert
His last concert was held on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The event was not only a farewell for Osbourne but also a reunion of the original Black Sabbath group line-up, performing together for the first time in 20 years after announcing their retirement in 2017.
Ozzy Osbourne's emotional final concert before death #breakingnews #ozzyosbourne #blacksabbath #rip #entertainment
