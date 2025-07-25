Lifestyle

Kurt Schoonraad brings an emotional roller coaster of laughter

25 July 2025 - 09:23 By Kabungane Biyela
Kurt Schoonraad is set to take centre stage in 'The Funny Side Up' one-man show at Monte Casino Theatre.
Image: supplied

Comedian Kurt Schoonraad is bringing heartwarming humour to his upcoming show. The stand-up comic is set to scramble his fans with a sunny-side-up fix of laughter at Johannesburg's Montecasino Theatre with his long-awaited one-man show Funny Side Up

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Schoonraad said: “The show is about paying homage to my dad. The man he was and what he meant to me. I faced a lot of life challenges during Covid-19 that I didn't get the opportunity to mourn him. I went through so much and forgot that the person who had my back was under my nose.” 

He said mourning is a natural way to move on with your life, and with his dad's passing he became the patriarch in the family.

This marks Schoonraad's first one-man show after the Covid-19 pandemic, a five-year gap of rebranding after facing financial turmoil that led to the closure of his “Jou Ma se Comedy Club”, now known as The Cape Town Comedy Club. 

Thenjiwe comes home! Comedy queen returns to Durban for one night only

"I’ve been to the biggest comedy stages in the world, but nothing compares with performing for my people in Durban."
2 weeks ago

“I ran a successful comedy institution for eight years. When Covid-19 hit I couldn't pay my dues and was served with a breach of contract and had to close down. There were so many things that took up emotional space during this time that I ended up losing my sense of humour.”  

Being married to a German wife, Schoonraad has since made a name for himself in the international space, performing in Bangkok and Australia. 

“It wasn't my intention to build an international name, but when I told my stories to German people I noticed they were receptive and understood my craft. For me this means the market I can perform to and make a living is much bigger than it used to be.” 

Schoonraad's Funny Side Up promises to bring a personal and authentic feel to comedy. He said people should expect an honest show about being South African, the death of a loved one while trying to maintain the funny side and looking at the positive side of things no matter how dark your present is. 

