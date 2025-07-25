WATCH | Hulk Hogan’s most unforgettable moments

“Whatchu gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” is a phrase that became Hulk Hogan's battle cry and one of the most influential.
A multiple world champion professional wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Terry Gene Bollea “Hulk Hogan” died at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater in the US after suffering cardiac arrest on Thursday.
To commemorate the WWE legend's 48 years in the ring, we reflect on controversial and iconic moments of his life:
Steroid scandal
The use of steroids in any sport is illegal unless prescribed by a doctor. The WWE's wellness policy bans substances such as cocaine, muscle relaxers, illegal drugs, marijuana and anabolic steroids which Hogan admitted to using in 1994 during the peak of his career. Hogan's reputation took a major blow as the sport no longer trusted him.
In 1994 Hulk Hogan admitted he used anabolic steroids.
Defeating The Iron Sheik for his first WWF Championship
Legendary wrestlers are often defined by their epic rivalries which fuel unforgettable storylines. In 1984, Hogan had one of the best rivalries when he defeated The Iron Sheik and won his first World Championship using his signature Camel Clutch Atomic Leg Drop move.
The Iron Shiek vs Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden in 1984.
Reality TV show scandal
Hogan starred in the reality series Hogan Knows Best which aired from 2005 to 2007. The show provided fans with an intimate look at his family life and exposed underlying tensions such as infidelity. Hogan's then-wife Linda Hogan filed for divorce a month after the series finale.
Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda, spoke after he was awarded $115m in his court case against Gawker. "It made me a bit sick," she told INSIDE EDITION.
Racist tirade
A sex tape is bad enough, but when Hogan was heard saying horrendous things about black people, his WWE contract was immediately cancelled in July 2015. Hindustan Times said this was after a leaked audio clip of Hogan repeatedly using the N-word while expressing anger and discomfort about his daughter dating a black man.
Hulk Hogan's racist rant audio clip was leaked after his lawsuit with Gawker. It reveals Hogan in a discussion with sex tape partner Heather Clem about his daughter Brooke's music career and relationship with a "black guy".
Hogan beating Andre the Giant
In 1988 in one of the most important matches in WWE history, Hogan defeated Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III. This was a high-stakes match between former bitter rivals turned friends that had the network and fans on the edge of their seats, wondering if the gamble would pay off, which it did as the show's viewership had huge ratings.
Hulk Hogan defends the WWE Championship against Andre the Giant in an iconic WrestleMania main event.
