Whether you are pursuing better dietary choices for weight loss or struggling with serious conditions like diabetes, sugar intake can become a dominant concern regarding what you have in your fridge and pantry.
A recent study by Wits University found that South Africans consume more than the required amount of sugar, which is estimated at 12 to 24 teaspoons daily, though the World Health Organization suggests a daily limit of six teaspoons.
Laager Rooibos partner dietitian Mbali Mapholi says hidden sugars are often “sneaky” and can add up quickly throughout the day. She adds that certain snacks and drinks “aren't noticeably sweet” but still contain worrying amounts of sugar, which can significantly impact one's health over time.
According to Mapholi, natural sugars come in the form of lactose, fructose and sucrose, which originate in fruit, vegetables, dairy and grain foods.
Here’s how you can tally up the sugar in your favourite food and drinks
Experts suggest that six teaspoons of sugar a day is all you need, but how do you count them? We've got the answers
Image: 123RF/vichzh
In contrast, hidden sugars are added to foods or drinks during processing. These sugars come in many different forms from cane sugar, agave nectar, honey, maple syrup, high fructose corn syrup, molasses, honey and fruit juice concentrates.
To determine the right mount of sugar to consume, Mapholi advises that children only need 3-6 teaspoons (12-25g), while adult levels can be led by gender: six teaspoons (25g) for women and nine teaspoons (38g) for men.
To avoid hidden sugar as much as possible, she says it’s important to:
Not sure how much sugar each product has? Here is Mapholi's guide to foods and snacks with high sugar content.
