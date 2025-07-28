Lifestyle

Labubu fans dote over ugly-cute doll trending at Comic-Con

The dolls have become hugely popular after Blackpink's Lisa promoted Labubu on social media

28 July 2025 - 09:12 By Danielle Broadway
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An attendee wears a Labubu at the Pop Mart booth on the convention floor during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, July 24.
An attendee wears a Labubu at the Pop Mart booth on the convention floor during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, July 24.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

San Diego Comic-Con is the latest location where the ugly-cute dolls named Labubu have been trending, with fans carrying the plushies globally popularised by celebrities Rihanna, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

The wide-eyed and grinning doll was created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist and illustrator Kasing Lung. In 2019, Lung allowed them to be sold by Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company that sells collectible figurines, often in “blind boxes”.

“Blind boxes” are sealed boxes containing a surprise item that is usually part of a themed collection.

Naomi Galban from San Diego waited in line on Sunday at the Pop Mart booth in the San Diego Convention Center for a chance to get her first Labubu.

“Every time I go to a Pop Mart store, they're sold out,” the 24-year-old said. She hoped to buy one for her little sister.

Emily Brough, Pop Mart's Head of IP Licensing, spoke to Reuters on Thursday about Labubu fans at Comic-Con.

“We love to see how fans are personalising it [Labubu] for themselves,” Brough said next to the Pop Mart booth.

While Brough noted that there were many people with a Labubu strapped to their bags and backpacks at Comic-Con, the doll's popularity did not happen overnight. Labubus had a huge boost in 2019 after Pop Mart began selling them, and in 2024, when Blackpink's Lisa, who is Thai, created a buying frenzy in Thailand after she promoted Labubu on social media.

Pop Mart saw sales skyrocket in North America that same year, with revenue in the US in the first quarter of 2025 already surpassing the full-year US revenue from 2024, Pop Mart said.

When he created Labubu, Lung gave the character, who is female, a backstory inspired by Nordic mythology.

He called her and his other fictional creatures “The Monsters”.

Diana Goycortua, 25, first discovered Labubu through social media, and before she knew it, it felt like a “game” to try to collect the dolls.

“It's a little bit of gambling with what you're getting,” the Labubu fan from San Diego said on Sunday while waiting at the Pop Mart booth, concluding that her love for the character made it worth trying blind boxes.

Goycortua already has three Labubus, and was hoping to score her a fourth one at Comic-Con.

Reuters

READ MORE:

IN PICS | A look into the star-studded Labubu launch in South Africa

"This marks the largest and most anticipated drop ever in South Africa," Josh Weinberg told TimesLIVE.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Labubu mania: psychology and frenzy behind plush doll taking over world

What do Rihanna, Lisa from Blackpink, Kim Kardashian and thousands of fans lining up outside toy shops have in common? One word: Labubu.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Identify a new KFC site and earn a R60k finder’s fee Lifestyle
  2. Chocolate has the power to delight — but also to drive change, says Nestlé Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Hulk Hogan’s most unforgettable moments Lifestyle
  4. Valley Lodge & Spa: your luxurious gateway to Magaliesburg's marvels Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | ‘Fantastic Four’ finally gives us a Marvel movie with family Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UK and Greece strengthen ties with Libya
Seoul to continue push for peace despite Kim Yo-jong’s rebuke