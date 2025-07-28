From forest to floor: the story behind Woolies’ locally sourced wood fittings

Woolworths’ commitment to sustainability extends far beyond the high-quality food and apparel on its shop floor shelves. It is deeply ingrained in the very materials and architectural principles used in the design and construction in its stores.

As part of its Good Business Journey, Woolies has embedded a philosophy of environmental stewardship and local empowerment into its shopfitting strategy, transforming not only spaces but also lives and landscapes in SA.

In 2016, the company made the decision to start sourcing wood locally for some of its in-store fittings. This decision was driven by two core principles: job creation and ensuring that the country’s indigenous forests are protected and given an opportunity to thrive. Woolworths partnered with local timber merchants Rare Woods and premium wood manufacturers Crazy Crates, and made a deliberate decision to move away from imported materials where possible, instead focusing on what SA has to offer.

Central to this transformation has been the use of the invasive Australian blackwood, which has taken root in the country’s forests over the past century. Originally planted by early woodcutters as a replacement for the indigenous trees that they had felled, Australian blackwood has now infiltrated forests across SA, including those managed by Geo Parkes & Sons in the Southern Cape, one of SA’s oldest and most respected timber companies.