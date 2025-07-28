Valley Lodge & Spa: your luxurious gateway to Magaliesburg's marvels

Valley Lodge & Spa is more of a nature retreat than a traditional country hotel. Set within a private nature reserve on the banks of the Magalies River, this tranquil estate blends scenic beauty with four-star comfort, just under an hour’s drive from Johannesburg.

Indigenous bird calls and the gentle rustle of trees dominate the soundscape, with the property stretching across lush riverbanks, manicured lawns, and exciting hiking trails. Some Luxury and Superior rooms overlook the river and natural bush, while others offer private garden courtyards and patios, ideal for couples, or solo travellers seeking peace and privacy.

With a restaurant, bar, spa and extensive event facilities, Valley Lodge & Spa offers an indulgent and immersive escape from city life, with Magaliesburg’s local attractions and outdoor adventures close by.

Here’s a closer look at all it has to offer:

Rooms and suites

Valley Lodge & Spa offers 76 rooms, scattered throughout the property in a way that preserves privacy and maximises connection to the surrounding nature. Some are perched close to the river, others tucked beneath canopies of poplar or pine trees.

The design is country-chic with subtle African influences — expect timber finishes, stone walls, soft earth tones, and plush comforts like extra-length beds and fireplaces for cooler evenings. Bathrooms vary in size and style, but most include large soaking tubs and separate showers.