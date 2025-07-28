Valley Lodge & Spa: your luxurious gateway to Magaliesburg's marvels
Experience pure indulgence at this peaceful escape on the banks of the Magalies River, just a short drive from Johannesburg
Valley Lodge & Spa is more of a nature retreat than a traditional country hotel. Set within a private nature reserve on the banks of the Magalies River, this tranquil estate blends scenic beauty with four-star comfort, just under an hour’s drive from Johannesburg.
Indigenous bird calls and the gentle rustle of trees dominate the soundscape, with the property stretching across lush riverbanks, manicured lawns, and exciting hiking trails. Some Luxury and Superior rooms overlook the river and natural bush, while others offer private garden courtyards and patios, ideal for couples, or solo travellers seeking peace and privacy.
With a restaurant, bar, spa and extensive event facilities, Valley Lodge & Spa offers an indulgent and immersive escape from city life, with Magaliesburg’s local attractions and outdoor adventures close by.
Here’s a closer look at all it has to offer:
Rooms and suites
Valley Lodge & Spa offers 76 rooms, scattered throughout the property in a way that preserves privacy and maximises connection to the surrounding nature. Some are perched close to the river, others tucked beneath canopies of poplar or pine trees.
The design is country-chic with subtle African influences — expect timber finishes, stone walls, soft earth tones, and plush comforts like extra-length beds and fireplaces for cooler evenings. Bathrooms vary in size and style, but most include large soaking tubs and separate showers.
Minibars (at an extra charge) are stocked with local treats, and complimentary bottled spring water from the estate’s own sources is available. Yoga mats are provided on request, and outdoor decks are ideal for morning meditation.
Food and drink
Dining at Valley Lodge & Spa centres on the elegant main Zeederberg restaurant, which opens onto the terrace and trimmed gardens. The menu blends South African favourites with international classics — think grilled rib-eye, or West Coast kingklip, and seasonal vegetarian dishes. A generous breakfast buffet includes cold cuts, cheeses, home-baked breads, fresh fruit, and hot à la carte options from eggs Benedict to traditional mieliepap and chakalaka.
The stylish Maloney’s bar offers a curated wine list, including local boutique labels, and a fireside space for evening drinks. Weekend lunches can be enjoyed outdoors, with picnic-style meals arranged on request. Private dining experiences and wine tastings can be set up for couples or small groups.
Service is warm and personal.
Spa and facilities
Valley Lodge’s spa is a peaceful sanctuary for your body and mind. The spa blends natural healing with contemporary wellness with six treatment rooms, steam rooms, saunas, a Jacuzzi, a heavenly hydrotherapy bath, and a heated indoor pool. Signature treatments include a full-body scrub and a deep-stone massage using warmed river stones sourced from the area.
The spa’s outdoor shaded deck is ideal for lazy summer lunches. A fully equipped gym and walking trails through the reserve keep active guests moving, while birdwatchers and nature lovers can enjoy close encounters with a variety of wildlife, including zebra and impala.
Families are welcome, and there are spacious suites and plenty of open space for children to explore. Babysitting services are also available on request.
Location
Valley Lodge & Spa is located in Magaliesburg, about 40 minutes from Johannesburg and Pretoria. While not ultra-remote, it offers a refreshing disconnect from city life.
The region is known for its rich biodiversity, heritage sites, and adventure activities — from hiking and hot-air ballooning to wine tasting and visits to the Cradle of Humankind (a Unesco World Heritage Site just 40 minutes away).
It’s an excellent base for exploring the Magaliesberg Mountains, nearby game farms, and artisanal villages — or simply unwinding by the river with nothing on the agenda.
For more information, or to book your stay, visit the Valley Lodge & Spa website.
To stay up to date with the latest news and be the first to hear about exciting specials, follow Valley Lodge & Spa on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.
This article was sponsored by Valley Lodge & Spa.