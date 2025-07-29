Who will struggle?
Can some star signs handle divorce better? An astrologer breaks it down
From Virgo's resilience to Scorpio's sensitivity, see which stars signs are best built to survive splitsville
There are many reasons why people follow star signs. Whether you love seeing what is on the horizon in your life or to suss out whether someone is compatible with you, they can be a fun way to navigate social dynamics.
However, a question many might not ask is whether some star signs are more likely to get a divorce. Noticing an uptick in divorce rates, the SplitUp app partnered up with renowned psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman to reveal which star sign is likely to cope best during a divorce and which is likely to struggle:
Who will cope best?
ARIES
You're the first sign of the zodiac, so you enjoy a young mentality for life. New beginnings and fresh ideas are integral to your identity, while long-term plans and relationships can bring stress. Divorce is never fun, but your love of new horizons means that you'll handle it better than most.
GEMINI
You're often surrounded by lots of people. Some of them have a crush on you, Gemini. You like to be sociable. At times, it can be a challenge, being so popular, as you need to divide your time between many admirers. During a divorce, however, it's a blessing to have so many friends and crushes who make sure you don't spend your days wallowing.
LEO
The sun is your heavenly ruler, which means that you can see clearly what is around you, and everything is illuminated. Your pride could have caused you to wince at the idea of dissolving a marriage, but you simply do not wither. Instead, your natural optimism and your sunny belief that everything will turn out for the best allow you to rise and accept it.
VIRGO
Your integrity and strength of character can get you through any of life's hurdles and obstacles, Virgo. Due to your logical and rational way of thinking, you think long and hard, and then you think some more, before walking down the aisle with anyone. But just in case you did marry the wrong person, you can rely on your sheer resilience to get you through the hardest days.
SAGITTARIUS
Your need for freedom is legendary, as you are one of the most adventurous signs, Sagittarius. Going through a split is upsetting, but it doesn't destroy you, and after shedding a few tears, you are excited for what's ahead. Book a trip and go exploring — you know that this is your way.
CAPRICORN
Throughout your life, you feel like you owe everything to your determination, devotion and strength. In fact, you find that your love life interferes at times, rather than contributes. Divorce may be heartbreaking and complicated, but you rationalise the pain by saying that you've always felt independent anyway.
AQUARIUS
You care about everyone on earth, not just one person, which is why the idea of marriage was always a little intense for you, Aquarius. Though a divorce is nobody's idea of a good time, you approach it philosophically and appreciate the opportunities it may bring. You hate fights and fighting, so you warmly accept the idea of starting a new relationship afresh, with no arguments.
Who will struggle?
TAURUS
Your ruling planet is Venus, planet of love and beauty, and you appreciate life when you are happy and in love. Splitting up from someone is hard on you for many reasons, especially as you love stability and security, which feel lost at a time of divorce. Encourage stability in your everyday life as much as you can, in order to get your footing back so you feel less wobbly.
CANCER
There is no sign more devoted to the family unit than you are, Cancer. You love being part of something close and loving. You've believed in marriage since the moment you were conceived, and you still believe in it now. If a love story has disappointed you, you will find it hard to keep going. Reach out to the people in your life who are close to your heart; they will soothe you.
LIBRA
You're ruled by the planet Venus, planet of love and beauty, and you love to be in love, Libra. The ending of a love story is a source of great sorrow for you. You find yourself engaging in self-blame, however unjustified. Managing your emotions by doing other elegant things will help you rebalance. Go out to fabulous places, meet gorgeous friends and eat exquisite delicacies.
SCORPIO
You have such intense feelings about everything that nothing is ever simple. Not marriage, not divorce. You felt all sorts of things when you got married, and you go through just as many ups and downs as the marriage winds down. The deeper you get into your emotions, the sooner the pain will subside, so don't hold back and let yourself feel the whole rainbow of emotions.
PISCES
You're one of the most romantic signs, Pisces, which is why you'd always rather be in love than alone. A divorce is one situation you never wanted to find yourself in, and going through it is an emotional rollercoaster for you.
