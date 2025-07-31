Though rage rooms may be beneficial, Molete notes they can also normalise avoidance behaviours — escaping from situations that make you feel uncomfortable. This can potentially lead to more severe mental health problems, such as substance abuse, depression, loneliness and anxiety.
Rather than resorting to aggressive outbursts or acting out emotions, she recommends addressing the root cause of the issue in a calm and constructive manner. This approach helps reduce anxiety and irritability, allowing for a more meaningful and lasting resolution.
“People must understand that the constant reliance on rage rooms and tolerance for aggression reduces their ability to regulate everyday emotions. They end up struggling to resolve conflicts with friends and relationships.”
Ultimately, emotional expression is important. She emphasises the difference between feeling better and getting better. In this instance, rage rooms offer a temporary sense of relief, but achieving lasting improvement requires something more profound.
Molete advises that dealing with pain is best done through psychotherapy — it's not often in the noise of breaking things, but it's most times in the quiet places.
A rage room of unresolved issues
We speak to an expert on the ups and many downs of the trend for stress relief
Image: 123RF/bowie15
Rage rooms have gained popularity as a unique stress relief outlet, allowing people to smash and destroy objects in a controlled environment. However, the overlooked drawbacks of the destruction are rarely discussed.
Keitumetse Molete, a board certified clinical psychologist, said while rage rooms may offer short-term outlets for emotional build-up, they can, to a certain extent, unintentionally reinforce emotions people are trying to release.
“From a psychological standpoint, when we express anger aggressively, it can reinforce the brain's anger response, making it a more automatic and dominant emotional reaction. This can prevent individuals from processing and healthily releasing painful emotions, leading to a cycle of reactive anger and frustration. As a result they may feel stuck and struggle to access more constructive coping mechanisms while maintaining a pattern of emotional pain and distress,” she said
In a recent TimesLIVE report, the World Health Organisation said more than 1.9-billion people worldwide battle with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.
Image: Supplied
Though rage rooms may be beneficial, Molete notes they can also normalise avoidance behaviours — escaping from situations that make you feel uncomfortable. This can potentially lead to more severe mental health problems, such as substance abuse, depression, loneliness and anxiety.
Rather than resorting to aggressive outbursts or acting out emotions, she recommends addressing the root cause of the issue in a calm and constructive manner. This approach helps reduce anxiety and irritability, allowing for a more meaningful and lasting resolution.
“People must understand that the constant reliance on rage rooms and tolerance for aggression reduces their ability to regulate everyday emotions. They end up struggling to resolve conflicts with friends and relationships.”
Ultimately, emotional expression is important. She emphasises the difference between feeling better and getting better. In this instance, rage rooms offer a temporary sense of relief, but achieving lasting improvement requires something more profound.
Molete advises that dealing with pain is best done through psychotherapy — it's not often in the noise of breaking things, but it's most times in the quiet places.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Top tips to help you get out of the doghouse
Stress and trauma for caregivers of cancer survivors
Brincat revisits how apartheid's traumas shaped his youth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos