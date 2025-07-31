Lifestyle

A rage room of unresolved issues

We speak to an expert on the ups and many downs of the trend for stress relief

31 July 2025 - 14:00 By Kabungane Biyela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Could rage rooms be making your problems worse, not better?
Could rage rooms be making your problems worse, not better?
Image: 123RF/bowie15

Rage rooms have gained popularity as a unique stress relief outlet, allowing people to smash and destroy objects in a controlled environment. However, the overlooked drawbacks of the destruction are rarely discussed. 

Keitumetse Molete, a board certified clinical psychologist, said while rage rooms may offer short-term outlets for emotional build-up, they can, to a certain extent, unintentionally reinforce emotions people are trying to release. 

“From a psychological standpoint, when we express anger aggressively, it can reinforce the brain's anger response, making it a more automatic and dominant emotional reaction. This can prevent individuals from processing and healthily releasing painful emotions, leading to a cycle of reactive anger and frustration. As a result they may feel stuck and struggle to access more constructive coping mechanisms while maintaining a pattern of emotional pain and distress,” she said

In a recent TimesLIVE report, the World Health Organisation said more than 1.9-billion people worldwide battle with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Clinical psychologist Keitumetse Molete.
Clinical psychologist Keitumetse Molete.
Image: Supplied

Though rage rooms may be beneficial, Molete notes they can also normalise avoidance behaviours — escaping from situations that make you feel uncomfortable. This can potentially lead to more severe mental health problems, such as substance abuse, depression, loneliness and anxiety. 

Rather than resorting to aggressive outbursts or acting out emotions, she recommends addressing the root cause of the issue in a calm and constructive manner. This approach helps reduce anxiety and irritability, allowing for a more meaningful and lasting resolution. 

“People must understand that the constant reliance on rage rooms and tolerance for aggression reduces their ability to regulate everyday emotions. They end up struggling to resolve conflicts with friends and relationships.”

Ultimately, emotional expression is important. She emphasises the difference between feeling better and getting better. In this instance, rage rooms offer a temporary sense of relief, but achieving lasting improvement requires something more profound.

Molete advises that dealing with pain is best done through psychotherapy — it's not often in the noise of breaking things, but it's most times in the quiet places. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top tips to help you get out of the doghouse

We speak to a trauma therapist & marriage counsellor about National Get Out of the Doghouse Day and how you can soothe conflict in your relationships
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Stress and trauma for caregivers of cancer survivors

Cancer does not just affect those who have to battle the illness but has been shown to take a toll on the loved ones who have to help them.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Brincat revisits how apartheid's traumas shaped his youth

A tasty but testing revisit of how apartheid fractured a boy and his family
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Valley Lodge & Spa: your luxurious gateway to Magaliesburg's marvels Lifestyle
  2. Hormone-free male contraceptive pill passes first safety test Lifestyle
  3. Easy tips to help you stay ahead of scammers this tax season Lifestyle
  4. From forest to floor: the story behind Woolies’ locally sourced wood fittings Lifestyle
  5. Voice actors push back as AI threatens dubbing industry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension