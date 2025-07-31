Lifestyle

WEEKLY WINTER WARMER

Creamy mushroom and tortellini soup

31 July 2025 - 12:47 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Optional tortellini can be swapped for orzo pasta.
Optional tortellini can be swapped for orzo pasta.
Image: Supplied

Here is a heart-warming, healthy dish where adding tortellini makes the soup a meal on its own.

Nutritional tip: use a low-sodium stock or cook your own from chicken bones. For a more substantial meal, add some protein. for example chicken breasts, beef ragu, chickpeas and/or lentils.

Did you know that cooked tomato is a good source of lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant? It's known for its potential to protect against cancer (specifically prostate cancer), improve heart health, and enhance skin and eye health.

Easy-peasy creamy fettuccine alfredo

This creamy and comforting dish puts a wholesome twist on a classic.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

INGREDIENTS

  • Olive oil & salted butter
  • 1 medium onion — chopped
  • 4 cloves of garlic — minced
  • 3 stalks of celery + leaves — chopped
  • 1 can whole peeled tomatoes
  • 500g punnet fresh cherry tomatoes — cut in half
  • 1.5 cups chicken broth or vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon of dried thyme
  • ¾ cup double-cream yoghurt
  • 250g spinach & ricotta tortellini
  • Fresh basil
  • ¼ cup fresh cream for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS 

  • In a large pot, over medium heat, add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and a knob of salted butter. Add the onion, celery (with leaves), and garlic. Sauté for about five minutes until soft.
  • Add the can of whole peeled tomatoes, halved cherry tomatoes and brown sugar. Give it a good stir.
  • Add the chicken broth and bring to a gentle boil. Add fresh thyme, and let it simmer partially covered for about 20 minutes.
  • In a blender (or you can use a stick blender), blend the soup until smooth.
  • Return the blended soup to the pot, stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Add the tortellini and cook until they float to the top.
  • Fill up your soup bowls and garnish with fresh basil, a drizzle of cream and freshly ground black pepper.

Recipe supplied by Rediscover Dairy.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here’s a chakalaka recipe to kickstart your month-end weekend vibes

It’s a flavour collaboration of African, Asian and European influences, like the country it represents — and it sounds as fun as it is delicious
Lifestyle
5 months ago

One Pot, many flavours

Cooking has become second nature for the Holst family
Lifestyle
6 months ago

My life has changed: Seth Shezi on winning 'Celebrity MasterChef SA'

"This win is a testament to the passion we all share for food, dreaming and the memories it creates.”
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Valley Lodge & Spa: your luxurious gateway to Magaliesburg's marvels Lifestyle
  2. Hormone-free male contraceptive pill passes first safety test Lifestyle
  3. Easy tips to help you stay ahead of scammers this tax season Lifestyle
  4. From forest to floor: the story behind Woolies’ locally sourced wood fittings Lifestyle
  5. Voice actors push back as AI threatens dubbing industry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension