One thing I want to address, though, is that all digital platforms and what other people use to create film must be used to educate, inform, enlighten, and unite people. People in South Africa need to be educated, especially in the entertainment industry.
There is so much money going into sports, but the arts are being neglected, and it shouldn't be because it's a very powerful and handy tool.
What happened to the copyright bill? Why is it not going through? There are so many artists who, to this day, haven't received their royalties. Some movies and films are still aired, but no credit is given to the artists - they live and die in poverty.
Take me down memory lane. What are some of your greatest memories of your career?
Sarafina is one of them. I also worked with great directors such as Mani van Rensburg on a television series called Verspeelde Lente, shot in the Karoo. As cold as it was, that's where I understood what filmmaking is about and how sometimes in performance, you don't have to act but just be.
Another television series I enjoyed working on was with director Gerrit Schoonhoven on Plek fan die fleis freters.
What are you working on, and what should we expect?
If a wonderful role comes along, I will take it because as you get older, the roles become fewer. I've been working on a lot of things. I'm writing a reality show that will air soon. I'm writing a theatre play and making documentary films.
Acting will always be there. I love it, especially when it's a well-written script. I'm fortunate to have seen the world and would love to explore it even more.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW
The police officer we love to hate — actor Tertius Meintjies
We catch up with the actor famed for his gut-wrenching scene in 'Sarafina' on his whereabouts, career moments and current projects
Image: Supplied, YouTube
As social media users look back at old TV shows and movies that have found new fame in virality, the 1992 hit Sarafina has come to the fore as one of Mzansi's favourites. Among the favoured and captivating scenes revisited by old and new fans is the unforgettable shot of Crocodile (played by Dumisani Dlamini, the equally viral father of rapper Doja Cat) meeting his end.
The police officer behind the murder was played by Tertius Meintjies, who has continued to captivate audiences in a slew of acting roles.
We take a nostalgic journey through some of his memorable performances and find out what his current pursuits are in the entertainment industry:
Image: Supplied
Where have you been since Sarafina and what have you been up to?
It's been 35 years in the industry now. I've been around the world a couple of times and have gained new experiences that are mostly good, some not, and life has happened as it should. I went to Durban last year to celebrate Sarafina while Mbongeni Ngema was still alive. Leleti Khumalo and John Kani were also there. Coming together again was an amazing experience, but what struck me was how the movie is more powerful now compared to 1992.
Take us through your audition process. What was that like?
I didn't audition for the role, I was offered the role and auditions in those days were live; whereas nowadays it's all self-tapes.
What did the landscape look like in South Africa at a time when apartheid was still in force?
When shooting Sarafina, South Africa was going through a transition period, and there were a lot of interesting things happening where it was all about the youth. They had hope that South Africa would be a peaceful country and that freedom would prevail. Their energy on its own brought us together, both white and black people, to produce a movie like Sarafina.
I still remember my role as a policeman in a blue uniform. Back at that time, policemen were not popular — and they still are not, but that's a story for another day.
How do you feel about the industry today?
Our industry has changed completely, and one of the main reasons is that everything is digital. Technology has taken over the film industry. There is a trend in Beijing where people take movies in a portrait angle, it's no longer landscape, and what's interesting is that young people are getting involved.
Leleti Khumalo on why 'Sarafina!' remains relevant for today's youth
One thing I want to address, though, is that all digital platforms and what other people use to create film must be used to educate, inform, enlighten, and unite people. People in South Africa need to be educated, especially in the entertainment industry.
There is so much money going into sports, but the arts are being neglected, and it shouldn't be because it's a very powerful and handy tool.
What happened to the copyright bill? Why is it not going through? There are so many artists who, to this day, haven't received their royalties. Some movies and films are still aired, but no credit is given to the artists - they live and die in poverty.
Take me down memory lane. What are some of your greatest memories of your career?
Sarafina is one of them. I also worked with great directors such as Mani van Rensburg on a television series called Verspeelde Lente, shot in the Karoo. As cold as it was, that's where I understood what filmmaking is about and how sometimes in performance, you don't have to act but just be.
Another television series I enjoyed working on was with director Gerrit Schoonhoven on Plek fan die fleis freters.
What are you working on, and what should we expect?
If a wonderful role comes along, I will take it because as you get older, the roles become fewer. I've been working on a lot of things. I'm writing a reality show that will air soon. I'm writing a theatre play and making documentary films.
Acting will always be there. I love it, especially when it's a well-written script. I'm fortunate to have seen the world and would love to explore it even more.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The future of film: women win big at the Simon Sabela Awards
REVIEW | White saviour or DC cash cow: James Gunn’s ‘Superman’
'It's sacred territory,' says Denis Villeneuve, director of next Bond movie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos