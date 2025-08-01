5 minutes with ‘The Taste Master’ season 6 winner Lucky Masinya

Why did you enter the competition and how far did you think you'd go?
Entering the competition wasn't planned. I've curated competitions for professional chefs, including menus. I felt I had what it took to compete. I didn't think I would make it to the finale. I thought maybe I would make it to the top four or five and be sent home. I remember we were challenged to cook a three-course meal on an open fire, no machines, no oven or gas stoves, just a braai stand where you had to prepare top-tier meals. At that moment I told the people behind the scenes I was pulling out because of the pressure and stress of the competition, but the competition made me realise God will assign a mountain for you to move to show others he's still alive and he will show people he loves you. That's how I felt about the competition.
How did you feel when they announced you the winner?
While we were cooking I was absent-minded, people were asking if I was OK and I'd tell them yes. I had doubts because I felt my salmon wasn't cooked well. When they announced me the winner, I couldn't jump, I couldn't scream, my knees locked and it was just waterworks. I thought of my hardships and hard work. I knew there and then that God had answered my prayers.
Who was your support system during the competition?
I kept my decision to enter the competition a secret, even from my mom. Ironically, the first episode coincided with Mother's Day and I chose to make her favourite chocolate cake as a tribute. I'm grateful for the overwhelming support I received from my friends and family and I'd like to extend a special thank you to whom I refer to as a brother, actor Warren Masemola. He was there for me through my hardships and believed in me from the start of the competition.
What are your plans in the culinary arts industry?
I don't want to count my chickens before my eggs hatch, but one of my biggest inspirations is chef Janice Wong, who owns a dessert bar in Singapore. I want to open the first dessert bar in the country, so people need to look out for that.
What is your favourite dish?
I love home-cooked meals. A good oxtail, you'll find me eating pap and skop (cow head) at places such as Kwa-mai-mai. When it comes to dessert, white chocolate pots de crème does it for me.
What advice do you have for young aspiring chefs?
The industry is tough; you will work crazy hours. You will fall and get knocked down, but consistency is key. It's good to show up with a good attitude; skills can be trained, but you cannot train someone to have a good attitude. A good attitude will open doors for you.
5 minutes with ‘The Taste Master’ season 6 winner Lucky Masinya
From his fashion studies to his love for Kwa-Mai-Mai, we tuck into the delicious world of the lauded chef
Image: supplied
A Soweto-born and raised patisserie lecturer from Johannesburg, Lucky Masinya, emerged victorious in The Taste Master SA season 6 competition on Tuesday. From radio being his first love to finding his appetite in professional cooking, his remarkable journey is testament to his passion, creativity and dedication.
Known for merging modern rustic flair with fine-dining finesse and taking inspiration from culinary greats such as chef Benoit Blin, his dishes are intricate and heartwarming in presentation. He shares his experience with us.
Why did you want to become a chef?
I loved cooking from a young age. In high school I had to choose between fashion and food. I couldn't put the thread through the needle so I opted for the latter. But in all honesty, I've always been drawn to cooking because of its unique ability to bring people together — I love people and everyone wants to eat.
I also feel there is a need for pastry chefs, as every occasion requires some sort of dessert or cake. Everyone can cook to sustain themselves but not everyone can bake.
What are the lessons of your journey in The Taste Master?
I'm a pastry chef and The Taste Master SA does culinary and pastry. The competition stretched my creative skills to another level. It taught me to be proud of what I put on my plate. The competition challenged me a lot as it was my first time in front of a camera, so whatever I did and said portrayed my character. They gave me a launch path for my career, which opened a lot of doors for me.
Image: supplied
Why did you enter the competition and how far did you think you'd go?
Entering the competition wasn't planned. I've curated competitions for professional chefs, including menus. I felt I had what it took to compete. I didn't think I would make it to the finale. I thought maybe I would make it to the top four or five and be sent home. I remember we were challenged to cook a three-course meal on an open fire, no machines, no oven or gas stoves, just a braai stand where you had to prepare top-tier meals. At that moment I told the people behind the scenes I was pulling out because of the pressure and stress of the competition, but the competition made me realise God will assign a mountain for you to move to show others he's still alive and he will show people he loves you. That's how I felt about the competition.
How did you feel when they announced you the winner?
While we were cooking I was absent-minded, people were asking if I was OK and I'd tell them yes. I had doubts because I felt my salmon wasn't cooked well. When they announced me the winner, I couldn't jump, I couldn't scream, my knees locked and it was just waterworks. I thought of my hardships and hard work. I knew there and then that God had answered my prayers.
Who was your support system during the competition?
I kept my decision to enter the competition a secret, even from my mom. Ironically, the first episode coincided with Mother's Day and I chose to make her favourite chocolate cake as a tribute. I'm grateful for the overwhelming support I received from my friends and family and I'd like to extend a special thank you to whom I refer to as a brother, actor Warren Masemola. He was there for me through my hardships and believed in me from the start of the competition.
What are your plans in the culinary arts industry?
I don't want to count my chickens before my eggs hatch, but one of my biggest inspirations is chef Janice Wong, who owns a dessert bar in Singapore. I want to open the first dessert bar in the country, so people need to look out for that.
What is your favourite dish?
I love home-cooked meals. A good oxtail, you'll find me eating pap and skop (cow head) at places such as Kwa-mai-mai. When it comes to dessert, white chocolate pots de crème does it for me.
What advice do you have for young aspiring chefs?
The industry is tough; you will work crazy hours. You will fall and get knocked down, but consistency is key. It's good to show up with a good attitude; skills can be trained, but you cannot train someone to have a good attitude. A good attitude will open doors for you.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Q&A | Nathan Clarke: Young chef on the rise
Tucking into just desserts with the pastry Picasso
Dubai to debut restaurant with AI chef, data-driven flavour combinations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos