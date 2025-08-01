Lifestyle

Popular BBL and liposuction expert Dr Pert has died

Coming to fame between 2020 and 2021, the aesthetics doctor was famous for celebrity and influencer procedures

01 August 2025 - 11:20
Dr Pertunia Mathibe, known for performing BBLs and liposuction, has died.
Image: Supplied

Aesthetics doctor and body sculpting expert Dr Pertunia Mathibe, known as Dr Pert, has died.

Her clinic confirmed her passing on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Dr Pert of Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting.

“We are heartbroken by this loss. She was a light to many and her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched. We ask for privacy and respect for the family and team.”

Shortly before her death, her team announced the cancellation of appointments scheduled for Thursday.

Dr Pert was one of South Africa’s leading body sculpting specialists, with more than 100 successful procedures performed.

She graduated from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and founded the Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting in Pretoria.

She was known for her Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), liposuction and anti-ageing treatments, mostly done on celebrities and influencers. Her popularity soared between 2020 and 2021 after popular influencers shared their experiences on social media.

Her death sent shock waves through the medical and aesthetic communities.

