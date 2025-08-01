Welcome to The LifeStyle Wrap, where we look at what you missed and what you need to catch up on in all things fashion, food and more.
While the Met Gala claims the first Monday in May, South Africans dress to the nines year in and year out for the Durban July. This year’s theme called for The Marvels of Mzansi and we caught up with Somizi Mhlongo on his gown paying homage to the Sunday Times.
WATCH | Somizi, Tertius Meintjies and more: The LifeStyle Wrap
Image: MASI LOSI
For all of our fervent readers, Books Editor Jennifer Platt has all the book prize news you need to know and more.
Live on our site today, our reporter Kabungane Biyela chats to Tertius Meintjies in our newest segment Where Are They Now as we go back in time to icons of pop culture and viral sensations to remember. Famed as the cop who killed Crocodile in Sarafina, we spoke to Meintjies about his latest roles and life after the hit movie.
