WATCH | Somizi, Tertius Meintjies and more: The LifeStyle Wrap

01 August 2025 - 10:20 By Lifestyle Magazine
Somizi Mhlongo wearing a dress made out of Sunday Times newspapers during the Durban July.
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI

Welcome to The LifeStyle Wrap, where we look at what you missed and what you need to catch up on in all things fashion, food and more.

While the Met Gala claims the first Monday in May, South Africans dress to the nines year in and year out for the Durban July. This year’s theme called for The Marvels of Mzansi and we caught up with Somizi Mhlongo on his gown paying homage to the Sunday Times.

For all of our fervent readers, Books Editor Jennifer Platt has all the book prize news you need to know and more.

Live on our site today, our reporter Kabungane Biyela chats to Tertius Meintjies in our newest segment Where Are They Now as we go back in time to icons of pop culture and viral sensations to remember. Famed as the cop who killed Crocodile in Sarafina, we spoke to Meintjies about his latest roles and life after the hit movie.

Booker Prize 2025 longlist announced

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
Books
2 days ago

IN PICS | Behind the seams of Somizi’s Sunday Times gown at Durban July

“We live in a world now where any news is news just for the sake of it, but the Sunday Times has always been consistent.”
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

The police officer we love to hate — actor Tertius Meintjies

We catch up with actor Tertius Meintjies on his whereabouts, career moments and his current projects.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago
