‘Becoming a Sdudla’: Fitness coach Kopano Mokhele gains 30kg to walk in his clients’ shoes

By gaining the weight himself Mokhele says he believes he can authentically demonstrate how to overcome obstacles that seem insurmountable to many of his followers.
Mokhele said his goal of gaining 30kg was based on his body structure to fully transform into what he calls a “Sdudla” (a colloquial South African term for someone who is overweight).
“I'm a big guy. I'm 1.8m, so I know my body can gain a lot of weight because I've got a bigger frame to fill. Second, I've got a big appetite naturally, even before the challenge, I can eat a lot of food,” he said.
“Third, I knew 10kg felt too achievable, kind of easy for me. 20kg [was] not as easy but I could see myself being 20kg heavier because I started at 80kg and so 30kg felt like more of a challenge for me.”
As the kilos piled on, so have the consequences. Mokhele said the physical changes have been profound.
“The belly has got bigger, my posture has changed, my feet are constantly sore and every few weeks there’s a new pain — shoulders, back, knees, ankles. Energy levels are low, there’s indigestion, constipation and bloatedness,” he said.
The mental toll has also been equally intense.
“There’s a lack of clarity. I second-guess myself now. Even a simple task like shooting a video takes so much effort. I’ve lost confidence and gone through an identity crisis. The guy in the mirror doesn’t match who I’ve always been.”
He also admits to struggling with food addiction which is a topic he once underestimated.
“I used to think people just lacked discipline. But now I understand. I eat not because I’m hungry, but because I’m craving. It’s like a drug. There’s never enough.”
Mokhele said one of the most unexpected revelations was the pain of daily movement.
“I used to dismiss clients who said walking 10,000 steps hurt. I’d say ‘get better shoes’. But now, even barefoot, after 15 minutes, the pain is real.”
This growing empathy. he says, will reshape his coaching philosophy.
“I understand now not based on science but based on experience. Food addiction is real. Foot pain is real. Mental fog is real. And that’s going to make me a better coach.”
Mokhele said the plan is to lose it all from the beginning of August to the end of November by shedding the weight he’s gained using the same three principles he’s always preached which are fasting, walking and tracking calories.
“My plan is simple sustainable weight loss through sustainable habits. That’s what I teach my community and that’s how I’ll lose this 30kg before summer.”
Mokhele said he is also consulting with health professionals to assess any damage his body may have endured during the process from cholesterol levels to potential diabetes risks.
“Most people don’t go to the doctor until it’s too late and I wanted to replicate that too,” he said.
Mokhele says that this is more than just a body transformation and that this journey has made him more disciplined even while physically deteriorating.
“If I was able to build my business, my team, and all this momentum while gaining weight and feeling worse imagine what I’ll be able to do when I’m back to my healthy self.”
Mokhele said he has also found a new level of empathy, especially for people who have battled obesity their whole lives.
“This has only been four months for me. Imagine someone who’s lived this way since primary school. That’s all they know. That’s their entire identity and now I understand.”
The journey has forced him to develop other tools beyond fitness like building a strong self-image and staying mentally resilient.
“Even though there’s nothing good about what’s happening to my health, it’s helping me help someone out there. That makes it worth it,” he said.
As Mokhele prepares to kick-start his weight-loss phase he says he remains committed to sharing every step of the process online not just for exposure but to drive a message.
‘Becoming a Sdudla’: Fitness coach Kopano Mokhele gains 30kg to walk in his clients’ shoes
