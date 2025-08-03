In an industry long criticised for its wastefulness, Cape Town-based label Good Good Good continues to chart a refreshingly mindful path, one where fabric offcuts are not discarded but transformed. For Spring/Summer 2026, the brand expands its innovative zero-waste Strip-Stripe Capsule, breathing new life into leftover materials through meticulous craft and vibrant design.
At the heart of this sustainable vision is Daniel Sher, the brand’s founder and creative director. His journey began in 2016 when he joined his mother-in-law’s manufacturing business, Together MFG, where he started producing clothing under his own label. In 2022, Sher relocated his production to a new facility after Together MFG was selected to manufacture Christian Dior’s collaboration with Thebe Magugu — a significant milestone for South African fashion. Along with the move, Sher brought with him the machinery and offcuts collected over six years, an archive of remnants that now fuel the latest chapter of the Strip-Stripe story.
Old cuts, new cool
Good Good Good turns fabric waste into something joyful and unique
For their Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Good Good Good unveiled a playful, patchwork-heavy series of T-shirts, hoodies, trousers, shorts and outerwear. Made from 100% South African-sourced cotton jersey, the collection bursts with colour and texture. But it’s not just what’s made, it’s how it’s made that sets it apart. Every piece is crafted slowly and intentionally: offcuts are selected by hand, cut into strips, sewn together two at a time, pressed flat, and then added to a growing patchwork. Once large enough, this reconstructed fabric is cut into panels and sewn into the brand’s signature silhouettes.
This method is not only rooted in sustainability: it celebrates the tactile beauty of imperfection, built on the ethos of repair, reuse and revival.
Alongside the capsule collection, the brand also debuts its latest collaboration with Parisian footwear brand Calla. Founded by designer Calla Haynes in 2009, the brand gained acclaim for its refined-yet-relaxed aesthetic. After pausing her ready-to-wear line, Haynes launched “The Boucharouite Project”, partnering with female artisans in Morocco to repurpose textile waste from the luxury fashion industry into handcrafted rugs.
For this collaboration, Good Good Good combed through 10 years' worth of fabric remnants, many designed by renowned South African textile artists, and shipped them to Marrakech. There, Haynes’ artisan network wove the offcuts into colourful boucharouite-style rugs. These were then cut into panels and crafted into a limited run of eclectic babouche slippers, each pair unique, steeped in story and global connection.
As sustainability shifts from a trend to a necessity, Good Good Good offers a compelling blueprint for the future of fashion — one that honours local craftsmanship, reimagines waste as raw material, and dares to find joy in every scrap.
goodgoodgood.co.za
