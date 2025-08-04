Lifestyle

5 tips to 'winter-proof' your skin

Grooming tips for men to combat ashy skin

04 August 2025 - 13:20 By Staff Writer
An expert says men should keep to a skincare routine.
Image: 123Rf/peopleimages12

Cold winds are a great excuse to layer up and keep warm but they can have worrying effects on your skin. Whether you experience flakiness, irritation or dryness, nobody wants to deal with bad skin, specially men, who have been found to be rather lax when it comes to an effective skincare routine.

“Winter weather demands a different approach to skincare,” said Themba Ndlovu, Clere For Men brand manager.

“This is when your skin needs extra nourishment and hydration, something our Clere For Men Smooth range was created to deliver.” 

Ndlovu lets us in on five easy-to-follow tips for a nourishing skincare routine for men.

Why pomegranate is your waves’ new best friend

Don't let your hair get crusty. Here are tips to stay fresh with the new trendy ingredient.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

1. MOISTURISE MORNING AND NIGHT

Don’t moisturise after your morning shower only as your skin also needs care before bed. Washing your face or taking a warm shower before sleep opens your pores, creating the perfect moment to lock in hydration. Applying a rich crème such as Clere For Men Smooth Crème, which contains vitamin B3 and marula oil, helps combat dryness, replenish moisture, and even out skin tone while you sleep.

2. SWITCH TO A THICKER CRÈME

In warmer months, a light lotion might do the trick, but in winter thicker crèmes are key. They create a stronger barrier against the cold and help your skin retain moisture.

3. STAY CONSISTENT

Healthy skin doesn’t happen overnight. Like your fitness routine, skincare needs consistency. Use your moisturiser every day, after your morning and evening shower, for best results. Keeping your crème next to your toothbrush or shaving kit is a great visual reminder.

4. WATCH OUT FOR ASHINESS

Dry, flaky skin is more visible in winter, specially on elbows, knees and hands. Target the areas with extra product, and don’t be shy about reapplying throughout the day if needed.

5. HYDRATE FROM THE INSIDE

No crème can fully do its job if you’re not drinking enough water. Staying hydrated helps maintain your skin’s elasticity and glow, even in winter.

