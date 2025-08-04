Botswana President Duma Boko stuns in skinny jeans and sneakers during Zambia visit

Botswana President Duma Boko has sparked a debate after making a bold fashion statement during his visit to Zambia for the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show.
Boko was spotted wearing a pair of skinny jeans with a torn design, Palladium boots, a sweater and cap, while other guests, including Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, were dressed in suits.
His look sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some criticising him while others complimented his fashion sense.
Boko is no stranger to making headlines. The 55-year-old president is known for his modest sense of style.
Facebook user Mark Kandeke believed Boko wanted to try something different from the typical formal presidential look.
“Unconventional, but it looks like President Boko took ‘dress for comfort’ to diplomatic heights! Maybe he was trying to prove that it's not the suit that leads the nation; it's the man in it, even if that man is in ripped jeans and sneakers.”
Van Huba Ozil Bellerin said Boko should dress however he wants. “A president is and must also be an ordinary citizen. There's nothing special about suits. You need a president, a leader, not just the suit. Zvenyu Bots.”
Alfred Ncube said, “Not much different from wearing a suit at a military parade, though he must take formal events seriously. He should go to diplomacy school. Next time, he'll go to the White House in jogger shorts.”
Milton Njoloma said Boko should have dressed more formally. “Protocol requires that he dresses in a formal manner. This president was just being disrespectful to his hosts. Next time, he might turn up in shorts and underpants, and that is OK with him. No way.”
Israel Pagiwa said, “This is a ceremonial event. President must put on suit but it's also official as a sign of showing respect not putting jean dress before ceremonial parade. Advise him properly.”
