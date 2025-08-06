After working with young people for four years, she noticed a gap in exposure to the technology industry.
According to Offerzen's 2025 South Africa report, only 22% of South African software developers identify as women, which is lower than the the US at 25% and globally at 35%.
Hawkey is calling for a shift in how people speak about women in tech. She said the gender gap isn’t just a pipeline problem; it’s a perception problem where young females, particularly in underprivileged communities, don't believe that a college or N4 level qualification can allow them to pursue a tech career.
“There's a misconception that a tech career requires a university degree and an entry-level qualification, such as N4 level, isn't sufficient to break into the field,” she said.
Hawkey notes the growing interest in technology among young people as promising, but encourages the importance of educating them about the wide range of career opportunities available, including science, quality engineering and software development. She said schools should prioritise raising awareness about these options, especially among female students so they can explore a career in tech.
While organisations and government have several priorities, she said, they must partner with organisations that drive real impact and training that results in employment.
“Companies need to start focusing their Skills Development spend on organisations that are directly supporting their talent pipeline in South Africa, with experienced work-ready talent.”
Bridging the gap: RedAcademy equips women for work in tech industry
Many young women don't believe a college or N4 level qualification can allow them to pursue a tech career, says MD Jessica Hawkey
Image: supplied
RedAcademy MD Jessica Hawkey has raised concerns about the absence of women in the tech industry, and is driving her academy's efforts to bridge the gap.
RedAcademy is a South African software development training academy that tackles two key issues: the digital skills shortage and youth unemployment.
Image: Supplied
