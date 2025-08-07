MON MONOOGRAM
Louis Vuitton wants you to have the most sought-after luggage at baggage claim facilities— thanks to Mon Monogram, their newly enhanced personalisation service. Originally just a means to identify trunks while travelling, Louis Vuitton elevated the marking of travel pieces into a status symbol, and a canvas for creativity, even allowing the creation of your own monogram in the 1920s. An integral service that builds on the House’s “art of travel” heritage, Mon Monogram allows you to customise-to-order a variety of iconic Monogram pieces. From travel bags, rolling luggage, travel accessories, city bags, and small leather goods such as passport covers — personalise with a range of unique motifs, new colours, typefaces, stripe designs and patches. louisvuitton.com
BEAUTY NEWS | Jet settin'
From luggage upgrades, cabin saviours to wanderlust-inducing staples, get into the travel mood with an arsenal built for miles
ADD TO CART: GUCCI FLORA GORGEOUS ORCHID
If you’re in the market for a new scent to tie your next travel memories to, look no further than this luminous gem from Gucci. Keeping the wellbeing of the planet in mind with its refillable bottle, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid is a sunny floral bouquet in a bottle that you’ll want to reach for time and time again, with its Ozonic gourmand floral profile comprising notes of vanilla orchid, and a duo of vanilla and marine ozonic accord. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid EDP 100ml R2,950
MIST OPPORTUNITY
Chanel’s N°1 De Chanel Serum-in-Mist has been given the most perfect design refresh, solidifying its place in our travel arsenal. Now in a compact, bubble-shaped bottle in the signature red hue, it’s made for on-the-go application. Merging technology with craftsmanship, the hero ingredient — red camellia extract — shines in a new, concentrated, bi-phase formula that gives you a potent yet lightweight antioxidant-rich mist. Whether popped into your handbag or pocket, applied after makeup or on bare skin, enjoy its powerful abilities to soothe, protect from oxidative stress, boost barrier strength, and restore radiance. Chanel N°1 DE CHANEL Serum-in-Mist R2,365
TRAVEL TO: RIO DE JANIERO
Slather on a first-class sensory ticket to sunny Brazil with Sol De Janiero’s new Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion. Come for the deliciously, addictive Cheirosa 62 scent with notes of pistachio, almond, salted caramel and vanilla, but stay for its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that your skin will drink up; packed with Brazilian sugarcane, hyaluronic acid blend, Brazil nut oil, and cactus pear extract for skin that feels instantly soft and hydrated. Sol De Janiero Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion Cheirosa 62 400ml R735
MATCHA MANIA
Pilates princesses everywhere will want to get their hands on these girlhood-coded travel accessories from Typo. Decked out in a dreamy matcha green colourway; get everything from eyemasks, luggage, makeup bags, travel pillows to water bottles to match your atheleisure lounge set and ceremonial-grade matcha on the go. Cosmetic Case R400; Eyemask R150, Typo cottonon.com
3 OF THE BEST: POCKETS OF WANDERLUST
5 OF THE BEST: BAGGAGE BUDDIES
