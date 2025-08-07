Lifestyle

Charlize Theron 'living life fully' at 50

Benoni-born Oscar winner celebrates her birthday today

07 August 2025 - 13:41
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
KiKi Layne, Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman attend Netflix's premiere of 'The Old Guard 2' at Netflix Tudum Theatre on June 25 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlize Theron turns 50 on Thursday and Hollywood is taking a moment to celebrate a woman whose career has been defined by bold choices, unstoppable energy and unwavering activism.

With a filmography spanning three decades, Theron is one of the most commanding figures in global cinema and one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, with a net worth estimated at $180m-$200m (R3.19bn-R3.55bn) made from acting, producing and brand endorsements, per Parade.

As the head of Denver and Delilah Productions, named after her two dogs, she’s produced acclaimed films such as Bombshell and The Old Guard, both of which centred on powerful, complex women. Her latest project, The Old Guard 2, premiered at the end of June, with the actress continuing to do her own stunts and reflecting on her career and the clarity that turning 50 has brought.

“Time doesn’t scare me anymore,” Theron said at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles during the film’s premiere. “It’s a gift. I feel like I’m living it fully.”

The mom of two is preparing to star in and produce a new family comedy film titled Dance Parents with American actor Channing Tatum. It will be directed by Jonathan Levine, per Deadline, after a heated bidding war with Universal Pictures securing the film.

Theron adopted two African-American children, Jackson in 2012, now 12; and August, in 2015, now 9.

Off-screen her impact runs deep. Through the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, she’s spent nearly two decades advancing youth health and education in Southern Africa. Appointed a UN Messenger of Peace in 2008, her advocacy has spanned HIV prevention, gender equality and more recently, vaccine access on the continent.

She is also CEO of a dance studio in Burbank, California, called The Six Compound, to help young dancers develop in a supportive and inclusive space.

Born in Benoni on August 7 1975, Theron's journey from a small-town ballet student to Hollywood icon has been nothing short of remarkable. She proved to be proficient in ballet from the age of six and landed a spot at the National School of Ballet in Johannesburg.

Her early years at home were difficult — and at 15 Theron witnessed her father Charles coming home in a drunken rage, forcing her mother Gerda to protect her and Charlize by killing her father in self-defence.

The next year the 178cm-tall teen won a one-year modelling contract that allowed her and her mother the chance to move to Milan, Italy. Two years later she moved to New York to study at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York. A knee injury caused her to pivot towards acting and she moved to Los Angeles.

She captivated audiences in the late 1990s, but it was her haunting, Oscar-winning performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003) that proved her exceptional range. The role earned her an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a permanent place among the industry’s elite.

Since then she’s reinvented herself time and again — effortlessly shifting between genres. From the explosive, postapocalyptic energy of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) to the slick, bone-crunching action of Atomic Blonde (2017), Theron has redefined what a leading woman can do. Her role as Cipher in the Fast & Furious franchise continues in the upcoming Fast X: Part 2 scheduled for release in 2026.

Thuso Mbedu 'inspired' by Charlize Theron's youth outreach efforts

"To witness the massive change that Charlize Theron and the team have done was not only awe-inspiring but it also filled me with so much hope."
2 years ago

Charlize Theron helps SA pupils who dropped out during pandemic to return to school

Actress says the Small Projects Foundation will conduct an assessment of every Buffalo City pupil who had dropped out of school during the Covid-19 ...
4 years ago

Charlize Theron back for another round — with sword in hand

Charlize Theron is back — with mullet hair and sword in hand — in the sequel The Old Guard 2. The fantasy-action-adventure film premiered on ...
1 month ago

Ripple effect of Trump's aid shock

A young activist who collaborated with actress Charlize Theron to spread awareness about HIV is one of the millions of South Africans grappling ...
6 months ago

'Fearless' Charlize Theron kicks ass on and off the silver screen

Fearless Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is living proof that life sometimes does indeed imitate art.
4 years ago

Charlize Theron: a timeline of one of SA's most famous exports

We trace the Oscar-winner's journey from Benoni to Hollywood
6 years ago

I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron never liked the 'pretty girl' narrative that tried to overshadow her talent
6 years ago
