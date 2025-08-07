What sets Kiko Vitals apart from other female wellness brands?
Local feminine wellness space on the rise
From hormone-balancing supplements and gut-glow smoothies to cycle-syncing, here are some brands, products and spaces to know — and try
Image: Supplied
INTUITIVE WELLNESS
Made for women, by women, Kiko Vitals’ founder Kerri-Lee Taylor is passionate about your gut health, menstrual cycles and female wellness.
What inspired you to start Kiko Vitals?
Kiko Vitals was born out of a very personal and very real need. For years, I navigated my own challenges with hormonal health, and I quickly realised how underserved women were when it came to finding natural, effective solutions that truly support our cycles, gut health, and overall wellbeing. I wanted to create something that not only addressed these issues holistically but also create a brand that women could actually trust. Kiko became the place where my personal wellness journey and professional passions could meet, blending science, nature, and purpose to support women at every stage of life. At its core, Kiko is about empowerment. It’s about giving women access to tools and knowledge that help them feel connected to their bodies again. I believe that when women are well, everything around them begins to transform.
Why does gut and hormonal health form such an important part of women's wellness?
Gut and hormone health are the foundation of how we feel, function and flow throughout the month. They affect everything from our mood, energy and sleep to digestion and skin. As women, our hormones fluctuate cyclically, and the gut plays a key role in metabolising and regulating those hormones. If either system is off balance, it creates a domino effect. When you support both, you’re not just treating symptoms, you’re creating alignment and vitality from the inside out.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
What sets Kiko Vitals apart from other female wellness brands?
We take a highly scientific and integrative approach. Every Kiko product is formulated using the highest quality, clinically studied ingredients, in their therapeutic dosages, so you're not just getting a trendy blend, you're getting real results. We’ve taken the complexity out of wellness by creating intelligent, all-in-one formulations, so women don’t have to juggle 12 different supplements to feel their best. Our research is backed by a trusted board of medical doctors, scientists, molecular biologists, herbalists, and naturopaths. We’re proud to be a leading brand in South Africa’s women’s health space, and we’ve already helped over 100,000 women transform their daily wellbeing.
What are some of the main causes of poor gut health that women should be aware of?
Stress is a huge one, especially the kind we’ve normalized in modern life. Then there’s the overuse of antibiotics, processed foods, refined sugars, and even the pill, which can disrupt gut flora over time. A lot of us are also unknowingly dealing with food intolerances or chronic low-grade inflammation. It’s not always about doing more, it’s about tuning in, simplifying, and removing the things that are silently doing harm.
In winter, what are some key habits or ingredients to aid gut health, immunity and overall feminine health?
Winter is the perfect time to return to gentle rituals. Supporting your gut with warm nourishing foods is key. I would also suggest our Prebiotic + Probiotic; this is essential for immune resilience, since so much of our immunity lives in the gut. I would also then suggest that staying hydrated in the winter months is essential, this can be done with electrolytes and warming herbal teas like ginger, turmeric, and rooibos. Choosing movement that aligns with the season is important. In winter, I personally love stretching, yoga, Pilates, and then, when the weather allows for it, a small walk outside is great. Any movement that honours the body’s natural call to slow down. It’s about supporting your body, not pushing it.
Image: Jade Lee/@byjadelee
What's one myth you would debunk about menstrual cycles?
That we’re meant to feel the same every day. We’re cyclical beings, our energy, productivity, and emotions ebb and flow throughout the month. There’s nothing “wrong” with you for feeling low energy before your period or needing more rest during menstruation. When we stop fighting our cycles and start aligning with them, we unlock so much power and ease. Wellness isn’t linear, it’s cyclical, just like us.
With the growing trend of women cycle-syncing workouts and daily routine; how could one cycle-sync their Kiko Vitals supplement intake?
I love this question. Our Hormone Balance supplement is designed for daily use, but it naturally supports your body through the different phases of your cycle. For example, during your luteal phase (before your period), it helps reduce PMS symptoms by supporting progesterone and mood balance. During your follicular and ovulatory phases, it helps optimise hormone metabolism and energy. As for our Debloat + Gut Glow, this supplement is not for daily use, it is formulated to support digestion and provide instant relief from bloating. It is perfect for when you’re feeling bloated, especially around one's luteal phase when digestion naturally slows down. I would suggest using this whenever you feel like you need some extra support. It's all about tuning into your body's rhythm and letting that guide how you support it.
Which is your favourite Kiko Vitals product?
It’s hard to choose, but our Hormone Balance will always be my first love. It was our debut product and represents everything Kiko stands for. It’s elegant in formulation but powerful in impact. Seeing the thousands of women who’ve had breakthroughs with their health because of it makes me so emotional. It’s more than a supplement; it’s a reclamation of our right to feel good in our bodies.
What’s next for Kiko Vitals?
This year is all about deepening and expanding. While we’re working on new formulations that have been in the pipeline for a while. We’re also focusing on education, with more resources, and community moments to help women understand and trust their bodies again. And of course, continuing to build a brand that feels like home; warm, wise, and always in service of your wellness. kikovitals.com
BRAND TO KNOW: SKINSTEM
Show your vulva some love with Skinstem, a locally produced intimate care brand founded by pharmacist, Shaista Sophia. Centred on the ethos that skincare shouldn’t end at your face but be holistic, Skinstem helps take care of the delicate skin of your vulva or external V-area.
Addressing concerns such as dark spots, uneven skin tone, dryness, ingrown hairs and razor bumps; the brand’s 3-step routine comprising a V-cream, V-serum and exfoliator that hydrate, improve skin elasticity and brighten skin tone using gentle, lightweight and vulva-friendly formulas that will not irritate your V-area.
Image: Supplied
WELLNESS SPACES TO TRY
The Nest Space
From vinyasa yoga, breath-work to African Kemetic spirituality; this wellness oasis in Parktown North, Johannesburg is one to visit. Founded by Anesu Mbizvo and Banesa Tseki, it’s a community multi-purpose space that features a yoga studio, therapy room and hosts events, with an extensive database of instructors and therapists well-versed in different mind-body, wellness practices.
Nuru House Studio
If sound therapy is more your speed, try Nuru Studio at 44 Stanley, Johannesburg. Founded by Tiffany Lekuku; the aesthetically pleasing, serene earthy-toned space is the perfect setting to enjoy a variety of wellness boasting classes and events. Expect practices that incorporate African holistic wellbeing and modern cosmology, such as moon retreats, sound baths, music therapy, drumming circles, yoga, meditation and breath-work.
Image: Supplied
5 OF THE BEST: HOLISTIC HELPERS
