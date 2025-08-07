Capture every vivid detail with SA’s most powerful smartphone camera
The Huawei Pura 80 Pro puts a pro-grade photography studio in your pocket
Say hello to a new era of mobile photography. The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is now officially available in SA, bringing standout design, world-class camera technology and exceptional performance together in a device that feels more like a professional tool than a smartphone.
What makes the Huawei Pura 80 Pro truly unforgettable is how it feels, not just in your hand but in the experience it evokes. From the moment you pick it up, there’s a sense of artistry and intention. The smooth curvature of the body, the weight that feels just right, the silk-like frame that catches the light with a quiet shimmer, it’s more than a phone, it’s a tactile expression of elegance.
The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is also the only non-Ultra smartphone in the market to feature a 1″ Ultra Lighting Camera sensor, delivering astonishing light intake and clarity that sets a new standard for smartphone photography, day or night.
“With the Huawei Pura 80 Pro, we’ve put a professional photography studio in your pocket,” says Peter Feng, CEO CBG at Huawei Technologies SA. “It’s for anyone who values exquisite design and demands the best in imaging, whether you’re shooting city lights at midnight or portraits in vibrant low light.”
Designed to turn heads
Drawing inspiration from timeless ceramic glazes and classic Italian jewellery, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro makes a design statement.
Available in a choice of Glazed Red and Glazed Black, the glazed monochrome finish lends a calm, almost meditative quality to design, while the sunburst detailing shimmers like jewellery, confident and luminous.
It’s a smartphone that’s bold and exciting to look at, while being comfortable to hold and use.
The 6.8″ Huawei X-True Display offers adaptive refresh rates from 1-120Hz, with ultra-responsive 300Hz touch sampling and 1 440Hz PWM dimming for comfortable all-day viewing. Whether you’re editing photos, streaming, or scrolling, the visuals are brilliant, even in direct sunlight thanks to its 3,000-nit peak brightness.
With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device is also robust; it’s built to handle dust, water and high-pressure sprays.
Ultra lighting, ultra clarity
At the heart of the Huawei Pura 80 Pro is a 50MP Ultra Lighting Camera, which uses a 1″ RYYB sensor and a variable aperture ranging from F1.6 to F4.0 across 10 stops. This configuration allows for exceptional depth and exposure control, delivering richly detailed images even in the most challenging environments whether you’re capturing portraits in low light or bright skies behind your subject.
Complementing the main camera is a 48MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto lens and a 40MP ultra-wide lens, offering impressive flexibility across focal lengths. Paired with Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera, colour accuracy is elevated to a new level, making every shot pop with natural tones and expressive contrast.
In scenes where lighting is complex, like bustling night markets or glowing street signs, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro’s Super Night Mode ensures nothing is lost. Highlights retain detail, shadows stay sharp, and your photos tell the full story.
Combining DSLR-level features like a physical aperture and pro-grade sensor size, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro turns even casual photography into an art form.
Packed with intelligent features
Running on EMUI 15, the Huawei Pura 80 Series offers a smart and fluid user experience. AI Messaging keeps your notifications private, AI Gesture Controls enable hands-free navigation and the Smart Control Button puts custom shortcuts and fingerprint security at your fingertips.
A large 5 170mAh battery powers the day, supported by 100W Huawei SuperCharge for rapid wired charging, and 80W Wireless SuperCharge for convenience.
Order your new Huawei Pure 80 Pro now
Whether you’re a content creator, photography enthusiast, or someone who simply wants the best from their phone, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro delivers professional-grade imaging with style, intelligence and staying power.
It’s now available in SA through all retail partners starting from R889 per month over 36 months. Act fast and you’ll also receive a free Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395*.
Prefer to buy it outright? Visit the Huawei Online Store or Huawei Experience Stores and get yours for R24,999 and enjoy a complimentary Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395*.
For more information about the Huawei Pura 80 Pro, visit the Huawei website.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.
*Terms and conditions apply.