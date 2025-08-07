Lifestyle

Teyana Taylor to release new album despite emergency vocal cord surgery

07 August 2025 - 15:52
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Teyana Taylor in a custom made by 'Black Panther' costume director Ruth Carter.
Teyana Taylor in a custom made by 'Black Panther' costume director Ruth Carter.
Image: Mario Anzuoni

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor has revealed she will undergo emergency surgery to remove a noncancerous growth on her vocal cords.

The Gonna Love Me hitmaker says this has forced her to take an unexpected break from public appearances and performances. In a heartfelt message shared via her Instagram Stories, Taylor opened up about her recent health struggles, saying the condition has been affecting her for some time.

Just as I was getting ready to share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’, one I didn’t ask for but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest and faith
Teyana Taylor

“I’ve been quietly dealing with vocal challenges for a while now and after a lot of back and forth with my doctors I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately. They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that's been messing with my voice and causing discomfort,” she said.

“Thankfully we caught it and it's treatable but it means I need to pause and give myself time to heal.”

Taylor said the timing of the surgery means she will be unable to appear on the Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s podcast IMO which she was scheduled to tape at Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.

“Because of this I have to step back from some upcoming appearances including Mrs Obama’s podcast taping and that breaks my heart. I don’t take lightly what it means to show up for y’all.”

Despite the setback, Taylor confirmed the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album will go ahead as planned.

“I’ve poured so much of myself into this next chapter, especially Escape Room, which is still dropping on August 22. So no worries there.”

'The Book of Clarence': hip-hopping between irreverent and pious

There's lots to be enjoyed and admired in 'The Book of Clarence', but you can’t have your communion wafer and eat it too
Lifestyle
1 year ago

She described the project as her most personal body of work to date.

“Just as I was getting ready to share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’, one I didn’t ask for but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest and faith.

“This moment hurts. I wanted to give you everything, the full vision, but please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout.”

Taylor promised her comeback will be stronger.

“When I return, it’ll be with more fire, more purpose and the best version of me.

“Thank you for rocking with me through all of this for the grace, the love and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this stronger, softer and singing again.”

READ MORE:

Two MTV VMA nominations for Tyla

The 23-year-old singer received nods in the categories of Best Afrobeats and Best Choreography for her single 'Push 2 Start'.
News
12 hours ago

Charlize Theron 'living life fully' at 50

Charlize Theron turns 50 on Thursday and Hollywood is taking a moment to celebrate a woman whose career has been defined by bold choices, unstoppable ...
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead nominees for MTV Video Music Awards

Pop singer Lady Gaga and her 'Die With a Smile' collaborator Bruno Mars landed at the top of the list of nominees announced on Tuesday for this ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Gqom queen DJ Cndo to headline Women’s Month celebration at Langa Res Lifestyle

The event promises a star-studded all-female DJ line-up.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

US star Donell Jones to headline Ndlala Mall opening in Pretoria

After a brief postponement, the highly anticipated grand opening of Ndlala Mall is set to dazzle Pretoria on August 23 — and it's bringing ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

SA stars set to shine at BET Awards

TxC make history as the first DJ duo nominated for best new international act
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Becoming a Sdudla’: Fitness coach Kopano Mokhele gains 30kg to walk in his ... Lifestyle
  2. Botswana President Duma Boko stuns in skinny jeans and sneakers during Zambia ... Lifestyle
  3. THANGO NTWASA | Death of the blonde bombshell Lifestyle
  4. 'No more suffering in silence': Lupita Nyong’o breaks silence on uterine ... Lifestyle
  5. No evidence of bullying at Prince Harry's African charity: UK regulator Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Might Trump's tariffs backfire, pushing India closer to the Kremlin? | DW News
2025 Honda Amaze