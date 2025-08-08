Amanda Black, Yaya Mavundla, Rosie Motene and more talk Women’s Day

Motene said it is also important for the media to stop lumping together all people who speak out; not everyone is ready to be called a “survivor”, and not everyone who shares their truth identifies as a victim.
In light of Women's Month celebrating the strides made by South African women, August 9 has become the most important day to honour these achievements and acknowledge the progress. TimesLIVE Premium tasked five women in various fields to discuss the progress made and whether Women's Day is still a calendar date worth celebrating.
For singer and songwriter Amanda Black, the day is no longer celebrated because it is on the calendar.
“Women are the source of life, nurturing and creativity. The womb is a sacred space where our imagination first sparks and where healing takes place. By embracing and celebrating women's lives, we can overcome the negativity that roams among us, including jealousy and hatred, and instead foster a culture of love and support,” she said.
She said women need to be celebrated every day, as one month is not enough to dedicate to the strides they have made.
The same sentiment is held by Rosie Motene, a pan-Africanist queer writer, activist and life coach, who is a survivor of multiple forms of abuse that she experienced in the media space. She said an important facet of healing from the tribulations of womanhood comes from understanding each violation has its weight, its own timeline and a unique pathway to healing.
“When I resigned from a production [Zabalaza] in 2015, I felt that the channel [Mzansi Magic] should be commended for how they handled the situation. They did not try to silence me. Instead, they gave me a platform to tell my truth after both the producer and my then-agent lied about the circumstances — the channel’s decision was to respect my voice, rather than cover up the truth. This was a rare and powerful example of accountability in an industry that too often protects perpetrators and punishes whistle-blowers,” she said
Motene said it is also important for the media to stop lumping together all people who speak out; not everyone is ready to be called a “survivor”, and not everyone who shares their truth identifies as a victim.
She said more women need to stop “carrying a badge of resilience” as though it is a prize.
For Motene, resilience has been weaponised against them and used to justify women's continued suffering. For Motene, a revolution lies in demanding healing. “Women deserve to rest, to laugh without guilt, to cry without apology and to live without constantly having to prove their worth or justify their pain.”
Yaya Mavundla, who is a multi-award-winning activist, described her struggles as a transgender woman in South Africa. Having faced rejection and transphobia, she feels society does not allow transgender people to exist freely, even though they face similar issues.
Mavundla said ignorance towards transgender women in South Africa, especially on Women's Day, is still an issue, and it needs those who have a voice and the media to have conversations so society understands that transgender women belong.
“Transgender women are women, they are not men or the other. Therefore, trans women have the right to celebrate Women's Day.”
While the march to the Union Buildings in 1956 saw women of different races unite against the oppressive dompas, protest culture has since morphed and has created an apathy around its efficacy in the modern context.
For Palesa Musa, an activist who was detained at age 12 for her involvement in the 1976 Soweto uprising, protests are still a valid way to fight oppressive systems, and it's important to continue the same tactics such as closing down shops to ensure women's voices will be heard.
“Women must speak up and take to the streets. We fought for democracy, and we were heard. Yes, police were fighting us, and yes, it wasn't easy, but we tried. Young people must stay in school, study hard because education is key,” she said
