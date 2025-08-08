First look: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton unveils luxurious new rooms
We’ve created spaces guests won’t just enjoy, but will also remember, says the hotel’s GM of the spectacular results of its refurbishment
Sandton just got a whole lot more stylish. Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, a long-standing favourite for business professionals, savvy travellers, and urban leisure seekers, has officially completed the first phase of its stunning room refurbishment project. And let’s be clear: this isn’t just a touch-up. This is a bold step into a new era of luxury.
With a prime location in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton has always commanded attention. Towering above Johannesburg’s glittering skyline, the hotel has been an icon for over 16 years, offering panoramic views, world-class hospitality, and access to everything from the Gautrain to Sandton City — all just a short stroll away.
Now, with the completion of the first phase of its room renovations, the hotel is turning heads all over again.
From the moment you walk into the newly refurbished rooms, it’s clear that no detail was left to chance. Inspired by contemporary design, each space reflects a refined aesthetic, rich textures, calming neutral tones, and designer finishes that strike the perfect balance between comfort and class.
Think soft ambient lighting, custom headboards, premium linens, and thoughtful touches that elevate the everyday. The design speaks to the modern traveller: intentional, intuitive, and effortlessly elegant. And with sweeping views of the city skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows, every stay becomes an experience.
Over the years, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton has earned its reputation as the go-to base for business travellers. The hotel’s proximity to Johannesburg’s key financial institutions, conference venues, and embassies makes it a natural choice for those who work hard and want to stay somewhere that works just as hard for them.
But this isn’t just a business hotel — far from it, with a full-service spa, wellness centre, pool deck, exceptional food and beverage offerings, and now these beautiful new rooms, the hotel is perfectly positioned for weekend escapes, staycations, and everything in between. Whether you’re in town for a business pitch or a bit of indulgence, Radisson Blu Sandton makes sure you do it in style.
This refurbishment marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s journey to redefine luxury in the Johannesburg hospitality scene. And while this is just the first phase of the project, it already signals what’s to come: elevated guest experiences, world-class design, and a renewed energy that’s as dynamic as the city it calls home.
“We’re thrilled to introduce our guests to the new-look Radisson Blu Sandton,” says Stefan Lourens, the hotel’s GM. “These rooms are more than just a place to stay, they’re a reflection of our commitment to innovation, comfort and design excellence. We’ve created spaces that our guests won’t just enjoy; they’ll remember.”
And once you’ve stayed here, you won’t want to stay anywhere else.
This article was sponsored by Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton.