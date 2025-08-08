First look: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton unveils luxurious new rooms

Now, with the completion of the first phase of its room renovations, the hotel is turning heads all over again.

From the moment you walk into the newly refurbished rooms, it’s clear that no detail was left to chance. Inspired by contemporary design, each space reflects a refined aesthetic, rich textures, calming neutral tones, and designer finishes that strike the perfect balance between comfort and class.

Think soft ambient lighting, custom headboards, premium linens, and thoughtful touches that elevate the everyday. The design speaks to the modern traveller: intentional, intuitive, and effortlessly elegant. And with sweeping views of the city skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows, every stay becomes an experience.

Over the years, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton has earned its reputation as the go-to base for business travellers. The hotel’s proximity to Johannesburg’s key financial institutions, conference venues, and embassies makes it a natural choice for those who work hard and want to stay somewhere that works just as hard for them.

But this isn’t just a business hotel — far from it, with a full-service spa, wellness centre, pool deck, exceptional food and beverage offerings, and now these beautiful new rooms, the hotel is perfectly positioned for weekend escapes, staycations, and everything in between. Whether you’re in town for a business pitch or a bit of indulgence, Radisson Blu Sandton makes sure you do it in style.

This refurbishment marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s journey to redefine luxury in the Johannesburg hospitality scene. And while this is just the first phase of the project, it already signals what’s to come: elevated guest experiences, world-class design, and a renewed energy that’s as dynamic as the city it calls home.