Lifestyle

Fashion

The beat goes on with Katz

South African menswear turns up the volume with loose silhouettes, moody hues and unruly styling

10 August 2025 - 00:00 By Jennifer Krug

Stockists:..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First look: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton unveils luxurious new rooms Lifestyle
  2. ‘Becoming a Sdudla’: Fitness coach Kopano Mokhele gains 30kg to walk in his ... Lifestyle
  3. Capture every vivid detail with SA’s most powerful smartphone camera Lifestyle
  4. 'No more suffering in silence': Lupita Nyong’o breaks silence on uterine ... Lifestyle
  5. Charlize Theron 'living life fully' at 50 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Platonic — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Stolen: Heist of the Century | Official Trailer | Netflix